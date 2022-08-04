Anyone shopping for a home in eastern Sussex County will have no trouble finding a nice selection in the $500,000 range, or higher.
They’re easy to locate, if they fit the family budget.
But average workers in need of affordable apartments or townhouses won’t be as fortunate. It’s a problem Sussex residents have brought to the attention of the Sussex County Council, anecdotally, Councilman John Rieley said, explaining that council members repeatedly heard constituents say it was next to impossible to find a place to rent.
The council decided to hire a consultant, who reviewed all housing in Sussex and analyzed what is available and the price ranges.
“And the big gap was in the workforce segment. The market right now, especially in eastern Sussex, is producing half-million-dollar homes. If you retired from Silver Spring [Md.], where houses are selling for $1.2 million, you can buy a $600,000 home. We are having a lot of that, and builders are catering to that because it’s very profitable. But we still have a need for those people who man pizza shops and stores, and who are there at the hospital when you need help,” Rieley told the Coastal Point.
After reading the consultant’s report, council members started to formulate a plan.
“We want to preserve what we have, create that pool, create an affordable rental initiative. Then the next step will be trying to encourage more affordable ownership,” he said.
“Workforce housing” is the term used in the industry when referring to needs of those who earn an average household income of about $65,000 per year.
“People say, ‘I don’t want to live next to Section 8,’ but this is not that,” he said of subsidized housing. “This is working people, a lot of them teachers starting out. They are not in their peak earning years yet, and they need housing they can afford. What we want to do is, say a building has 100 units — as part of the council’s plan, the developer would set aside 30 of those units in the affordable housing segment for people making no more than 80 percent of the average income.
“We want to make grants or low-cost loans available to them to push the balance toward profitability. If the people who own buildings with 100 rental units set aside 30 units, they get higher density, up to 12 units to the acre. That’s how they will make their money. They can do it and still turn a profit.
“The density standard is 2 units to an acre. With MR [medium density] zoning, you can go to 4 to the acre. This would be high-density. That’s the trade-off, because if they can’t turn a profit nobody is going to do it,” Rieley said.
“Right now, this is targeted at rentals. We haven’t targeted single-family homes yet. That is the next phase. … The very first thing we did was to beef up Brandy’s budget quite a bit,” he said, referring to the department overseen by Brandy Nauman, the County’s director of Community Development & Housing.
Council members also listened to comments during a public hearing on the matter and heard a number of solid requests, such as making sure affordable housing is no more than a quarter-mile from public transportation and to not crowd neighbors.
“We want to encourage people and incentivize people to undertake this, because the next goal is we need more places people can afford to rent,” he said, adding that some area nurses and other healthcare employees are required to live within 20 minutes of the hospital that employs them.
“And there are not that many places to rent that are affordable within 20 minutes of, say, Beebe,” he said.
The topic is expected to be on the Sussex County Council agenda for further discussion after the primary election in September, Rieley said, adding that he believes prices of homes will come down.
“Lumber prices are half of what they were two years ago. There is a drop-off in permits. I think the market will cool and prices will moderate, so we have to incentivize a program to make the private sector want to respond to the need that has been neglected, if we can streamline the regulatory process and get government out of the way,” he said.
Targeted for affordable housing will be those with moderate incomes, such as nurses, teachers and shop owners.
Rieley said he is also interested in “tiny houses” to help solve the workforce housing problem, and said if he is reelected he will urge the council to discuss zoning for the structures, which are around 600 square feet, sometimes smaller.
County code is written in a way “that doesn’t make room for tiny houses, but it wouldn’t be a major push up to get it done,” he said.
Council members would have to consider density and be sure county code was written to require them to have sewer and water.
“We would have to make sure it is spelled out. We had an application about three or four months ago where somebody had a travel trailer in the back yard, and they were calling it a tiny house, but there was no water, no sewer. The language is vague enough that you could drive a truck though it, the way it’s written right now, if you permitted everything people choose to do.”
Planning & Zoning Commissioner Bruce Mears said he wants to see council members “get busy on an ordinance to allow tiny houses” because a request went before P&Z to use a camper as a bed-and-breakfast “and we had no latitude,” he said.
“We have to follow whatever the rules say, and there are no rules for us to approve it, so we had to make a recommendation to council to deny it based on county codes and ordinances,” Mears said.
Another idea is mother-in-law suites on private property.
“Should that be permitted? Say you have a half-acre lot. Should we permit a small unit in the back yard? And should that be OK for rent to the public, or exclusively for family members? All these questions have to be considered,” Rieley said.
State Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-37th), in a recent newsletter to constituents, stated she has been working with local nonprofit and for-profit organizations and the Governor’s Office to address affordable housing, especially in Sussex County.
Briggs noted that Gov. John Carney’s office had announced that the Delaware State Housing Authority will use American Rescue Plan Act funding to develop a multitiered approach and the Catalyst Fund to create affordable homeownership “through the acquisition and rehabilitation of vacant homes in Delaware’s neighborhoods.”
Carney recently announced more than $28 million in ARPA-funded housing initiatives, including $9.9 million for Sussex County.