The Sussex County Council has approved its holiday and meeting schedule for 2021.
County council meetings are generally held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the council chamber in the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in Georgetown. Meetings are open to the public.
In 2021, the council will not meet on Jan. 19, Feb. 23, March 30, April 6, May 4 (on which there is no regular meeting but a budget work session), June 1, July 6, July 20, Aug. 3, Aug. 17, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Nov. 23, Dec. 21 or Dec. 28.
County holidays in 2021 will be on Friday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day; Monday, Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Day; Friday, April 2, Good Friday; Monday, May 31, Memorial Day; Monday, July 5, Fourth of July; Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day; Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day; Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day; Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas; and Friday, Dec. 31, as a holiday for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, New Year’s Day.
The County also grants two floating holidays to eligible employees each calendar year in accordance with policy.
Sussex County is governed by a five-member elected council whose members represent five districts. Each council member represents a district and serves a four-year term.
The county council establishes policies for the health, safety and welfare of county residents; adopts the annual budget; and enacts plans for county growth, development and employment.
Council members are President Michael Vincent, District 1; Samuel Wilson Jr., District 2; Irwin G. “I.G.” Burton III, District 3; Douglas Hudson, District 4; and John Rieley, District 5. Wilson did not run for re-election in the 2020 council elections and will be succeeded by Cynthia Green (also a Republican). Burton was defeated in the Republican primary election by Mark Schaeffer, who subsequently defeated unaffiliated write-in candidate Patricia Drago and will take over the District 3 seat.