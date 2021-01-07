Kristin Cooper, assistant director of South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, was honored as Sussex County’s Employee of the Year at the Tuesday, Jan. 5, Sussex County Council meeting.
Selected from among seven finalists, Cooper started working for the County in 2016.
A resident of Georgetown who assists with management and daily operations of the library, Cooper was the County’s fourth-quarter honorable mention winner and was chosen by a committee as Employee of the Year for her excellence in keeping the community “engaged and hopeful during the coronavirus pandemic.”
She was praised for helping patrons with matters including connectivity and for creating online classes and working as a partner with other staff members.
“Thank you so much for this honor. I’m very humbled. I know there were a lot of great things all Sussex County employees have done for this community this year,” Cooper told council members as Council President Michael Vincent told her, “Thank you very much for all you do.”