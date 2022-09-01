Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer this week called for fellow Councilman John Rieley to resign, saying his acceptance of tons of topsoil from a developer was unethical, could be a felony and is “corruption at its best in Sussex County.”
“I suspect there will be a complaint with the State Ethics Commission, and they can refer it to the Attorney General’s Office for a criminal referral,” Schaeffer later told the Coastal Point.
Earlier, during the Tuesday, Aug. 30, meeting, Schaeffer asked to speak, and a hesitant Council President Mike Vincent told him he would not allow the council dais to be used for making political statements.
Schaeffer said he would be brief, and Vincent warned him that, if it became political, “I will gavel you down … and you’re done.”
“We are not going to have some kind of political statement. … Do you understand that, Mr. Schaeffer?” Vincent asked sternly.
Schaeffer said he understood he has the right to speak at a council meeting.
“And I, as president of the council, have the ability to gavel anybody down,” Vincent said.
Schaeffer said he would be as professional as he always is, then said it pained him to talk about it, but the public should know that Rieley had accepted tons of topsoil that had been dug up to build the Baylis Estates project in Millsboro and allowed it to be taken to his farm, also in Millsboro, and spread by equipment owned by, and employees employed by, the developer of Baylis Estates, yet he did not pay for the soil or services.
“This is a huge issue, and I think it reflects badly on the Sussex County Council. Mr. Rieley has confirmed that this has happened. I think it is unacceptable. And quite frankly, I think it is at the level — the cost of the labor and material and equipment, in my opinion, that was received is estimated at $10,000,” he said.
“In your opinion? Are you a professional estimator?” Vincent asked, and Schaeffer said he has done some estimating.
Schaeffer said Rieley, during a recent guest appearance on a local radio talk show, mentioned the topsoil delivery but said he didn’t know who owns the equipment or who supplied it. Rieley said he had forgotten the name of the development at that time.
“I think it rises to the level of Mr. Rieley should resign,” Schaeffer said, and Vincent, banging the gavel, said, “You are done. Your comments are over with,” but Schaeffer kept talking.
“I’m tired of these politics,” Vincent said firmly, interrupting him. “To do some of things that have been done in this political race is a disgrace. It is a disgrace. And those people who have been calling each other liars. It is disgraceful,” he said.
Rieley said he has a well-respected name in the community and did nothing wrong, “nothing that is even out of the ordinary.”
“We have a project under way on the farm to improve our pond behind our chicken house. We are improving the pastures. We are erecting a manure shed. We are doing all this in conjunction with the state agencies. We are fully in compliance. We are fully permitted. We have never been told we are out of compliance. Somebody actually took the initiative to fly a drone over our farm, and take pictures and distribute those pictures to individual members of the community and to the media, I think, quite frankly, to smear my good name.
“It is very disappointing in the middle of a political campaign,” he said.
Rieley is a candidate for a second term on the council, representing a reconstituted District 5. The primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 13. Rieley is running against Keller Hopkins.
Rieley said he has never voted on anything regarding the Baylis development and if a matter went before the council in the future, he would recuse himself.
Farmers regularly accept topsoil dug up when developments are being built, he said.
“We give a place for them to dispose of it, and they, in turn, trucked it to our farm,” Rieley said, adding that it is “common practice” and that it was “very disappointing that Council has come to this crossroads and I have defend myself in an ambush with the prestige of Council supporting these proceedings.”
Councilwoman Cynthia Green said topsoil being hauled to a council member’s farm gives the appearance of a kickback.
“Are you accusing me of a kickback?” Rieley asked her.
“I am saying it gives the appearance of a kickback,” Green replied.
Rieley said the topsoil he accepted is no different than local breweries giving farmers leftover grain to feed cattle. It keeps loads of grain out of landfills and is good for the cattle, he said.
Councilman Doug Hudson said the discussion “makes me sick.”
“It’s sad these people have to sit here and listen to this foolishness. For these people to have to sit here and listen to this is ridiculous,” Hudson said.
As Vincent continued to condemn the conversation, Schaeffer started to comment and Vincent said sharply, “I have the floor. Be quiet, please, while I have the floor.”
“This is embarrassing how people are going to act because of a political race. It’s sad to think you would come up here at this dais, which is supposed to be professional, doing the public’s business,” Vincent said, as Schaeffer continued to talk.
“You are done. You are not going to make a statement,” Vincent told him.
“I have not endorsed any candidates,” Schaeffer said.
“Wow. Wow, that you would say such a thing,” Vincent said.
Schaeffer said he had not accused Rieley but that Rieley admitted to receiving the topsoil, “and I think that’s a problem in anybody’s universe.”
“Yes, you did accuse him,” Vincent said.
“I don’t care how you slice this onion. It has to be addressed,” Schaeffer said.
Rieley later told the Coastal Point that when DelDOT cleans out ditches on the sides of roads, local farmers are given the soil.
“The State is building Park Avenue in Georgetown, and they have a large pile of dirt they need to get rid of. The County accepted it and moved to it to airport property. It’s common practice. It’s a common agricultural practice. No money exchanged hands,” Rieley said, adding that developers would have to pay to have somebody dispose of soil if farmers didn’t take it.
“What is interesting is, last Saturday, somebody was tailing these trucks back to where the dirt was coming from and back to our farm again. About the same time, a drone was flying over the house, so somebody was doing some spying,” Rieley told the Coastal Point, adding that he absolutely is not going to resign.
“They are trying to smear my character right here at the 11th hour in the campaign. I believe they are doing it to take the focus off Hopkins, who makes a practice of not recusing himself from voting, then accepting contracts. I have been making that an issue in this campaign and, bam, they hit me back with this,” Rieley said.
He was referring to Hopkins’ actions as a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
Schaeffer told the Coastal Point that Rieley had told the radio talk-show host he had permits and would produce them, but that he hasn’t.
“I believe he doesn’t have any permits. When you haul dirt into a site, you have to get permission from the Conservation District,” Schaeffer said, adding that there was a criminal complaint filed with DNREC.
But Rieley, on his campaign page on Facebook, said a false report was made.
“A DNREC officer came to our farm in response to the complaint, and he concluded it was a false report. This is a last-minute attempt to smear my reputation and character in the community in order to gain political advantage, and it is reprehensible,” Rieley wrote on the Facebook page.
More than 160 people commented on the post, encouraging and supporting Rieley.
Schaeffer told the Coastal Point that former President Richard Nixon made the same mistake he believes Rieley is making.
“It wasn’t the crime that got him impeached. It was lying about the crime. He took a bribe to the tune of tens of thousands, in exchange for what, I have no idea. It’s called ‘quid pro quo’ in the business. John Rieley hands out approvals to developers, so you tell me,” Schaeffer said.
DNREC officials find no violations
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, DNREC officials responded to inquiries about the issue. In a letter Rieley posted to his campaign's Facebook page, the Environmental Crimes Unit was confirmed to have visited Rieley's property in response to a complaint.
"DNREC's Environmental Crimes Unit recently responded to a complaint about a stormwater retention pond permitted by the Sussex Eonservation District and observed no violations," they said.