Roadwork is desperately needed on Route 24, and it will be a constant companion for the next three years. Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials presented a full slate of State Route 24 Corridor Improvement projects in a Feb. 25 virtual workshop.
“All the members of this team are very familiar with this corridor. … Our goal is try to complete them in short amount of time as possible to get these improvements in place,” said spokesperson C.R. McLeod. The project could take 10 years if it was done one at a time, with work stopping in summer. “We know that’s going to be frustrating as you move east and west on these corridors. We know it’s an inconvenience, so bear with us. We’ve heard these improvements are needed.”
But all of the projects are designed to improve traffic safety, which is a major priority, though nothing will improve traffic capacity, except for some dualization near Love Creek. So why not just widen all of Route 24 now, some people wondered.
It turns out Delawareans had shot down that idea long ago. In the 1990s and 2000s, DelDOT had discussed dualizing all of Route 24.
“There was major opposition to that big-picture plan,” said Mark Luszcz, a DelDOT deputy director. “So instead of the full dualization — two lanes in each direction from Route 113 to Route 1 — we were just doing smaller operational, safety improvements.
“It is 2021. These projects are really needed for the safety issues. … We are trying to plan with the County for the growth coming into this area,” Luszcz added.
But land planning is in the hands of Sussex County, which doesn’t have a comprehensive transportation planning district, like Wilmington has. It’s up to Sussex to implement that kind of organization to plan for growth “so that would be a question for your Sussex County representatives,” said McLeod.
And if public opinion has changed, he said, tell legislators what needs to be prioritized.
“That’s how we will be able to move forward on that big work in the future,” said McLeod.
Safety basics on 24
All areas of the project zones will have these basic safety improvements:
• Right- and left-turn lanes will be added or extended.
• Channelized traffic islands will improve safety by preventing cars from leaving businesses to cross both lanes of traffic. Instead, they’ll have to make a U-turn elsewhere or use a nearby traffic signal.
• New multi-modal improvements will help people move safely though the intersection (new bike lanes, bus stops, sidewalks, pedestrian connections and traffic signal upgrades).
The goal is to have lane shifts during the day (in order to maintain two-way traffic). Lane closures (in which lines of traffic wait their turn to be directed through a project area) will mostly occur at night. There may be potential detours in a few spots, like for crossroad pipe replacement.
This includes:
• Route 24 at Mount Joy Road (near Royal Farms) and Bay Farm Road/Autumn Road (near Harris Teeter) — construction from summer 2021 to fall 2022.
• Route 24 at Long Neck Road (Route 5/23, near Weis Market) — spring 2021 to fall 2022.
• Route 24 at Plantation Road/Warrington Road — under construction until early 2022.
Safety and more on 24
In addition to the basic safety improvements listed above, these areas will have additional work:
• Route 24, from Love Creek to Route 1 — Route 24 will be widened to two lanes in each direction, plus various center and turn lanes. Mulberry Knoll Road to Route 1 is currently under construction until early 2022. This includes signal upgrades at Plantation Road/Warrington Road. Then Mulberry Knoll Road will get a new traffic signal, and Route 24 will be widened westward toward Love Creek from spring 2022 to fall 2023.
• Route 24 at Camp Arrowhead Road (near Valero) and Robinsonville Road/Angola Road —summer 2021 to spring 2023. All three will be widened to include 11-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders. The latter will be realigned to improve sight distance for drivers turning onto 24.
Millsboro regional projects
Several more projects should lessen the burden in that the Route 24 region:
• Burtons Pond Dam improvements — fall 2022 to summer 2023. The focus will be the dam, not the road. DelDOT will make structural repairs, replacing and enlarging the spillways, which are insufficiently sized.
“The stoplog guides are deteriorated, and the stoplogs can no longer be pulled to adjust to the elevation in the pond,” officials said. Expect lane shifts and intermittent lane closures on Route 24.
• North Millsboro bypass: The project is currently in design and right-of-way acquisition. DelDOT will hold at least one more public workshop before starting construction in 2023.
• Pavement and rehabilitation in downtown Millsboro, between Route 113 and the Millsboro Pond bridge — on-street parking will remain. Improvements will also occur around State Street toward the Little League. DelDOT will lengthen the left-turn lane on westbound Route 24 at the Route 113 intersection. Night work will minimize the traffic impacts.
• A new, separate, right-turn lane on eastbound Route 24, approaching Route 113, in front of Wawa — DelDOT is currently negotiating right-of-way acquisitions, but engineers hope to complete the project before summer of 2021.
“That’s a very busy intersection — one of the busiest in the county — and it often backs up, and adding that storage will be beneficial,” said Mark Whiteside, a DelDOT project manager.
These aren’t DelDOT’s only proposed projects, as the agency brainstorms and prepares other work in the region. Project schedules are subject to change. Delays can arise from utility work, unexpected field conditions, the property acquisition process and more. Project websites will be updated.
Looking forward
DelDOT officials explained the purpose behind the projects, including why they might choose not to build something.
For instance, “We are very careful about installing new traffic signals,” said Luszcz. “Although there’s a public perception that installing a traffic signal solves all the world’s problems, what we’re finding is that … personal-injury crashes increase when we install traffic signals.”
He added, “It is impossible for us to put a traffic signal on every intersection on this corridor or any other,” and drivers have to make do. “There are times where I live to make a right instead of a left and make U-turn or drive around the block.”
Meanwhile, officials said traffic circles would just hinder the already heavy Route 24 traffic, although that feature is being considered for various nearby back roads.
The Feb. 25 presentation was recorded and posted online at the “DelawareDOT” YouTube channel. For updates on the Route 24 Corridor Projects, DelDOT will share information with project webpages (https://deldot.gov/projects/index.shtml?dc=corridor&name=sr-24) and social media and through local state legislators. Century Engineering’s general project manager, who oversees all the Route 24 projects, will also serve as a point person.
Farther north, DelDOT has also begun the Coastal Corridors Transportation Study regarding east-west routes (such as Routes 404 and 16) in northern Sussex County that face congestion. DelDOT scheduled several public workshops in early March to hear from folks on mobility, safety and quality of life around these areas.
For more information on all projects, visit contact DelDOT Community Relations at dotpublc@delaware.gov, call 1-800-652-5600 or (302) 760-2080.