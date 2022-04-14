Saying he is pleased Sussex County is “in good shape,” Sussex County Councilman John Rieley (R-5th) has filed for a second four-year term.
“Things are good. We have adequate reserves. Our pension fund is fully funded, meaning future councils won’t have that problem to deal with. We have launched a fiscal transparency page on our website, so it’s an open checkbook. You can get right on there and look at the checkbook,” said Rieley, who filed for re-election in the beginning of April.
Since post-Census redistricting has been finalized for the county, the area Rieley represents has changed and now includes Millsboro, Georgetown and east of Georgetown to Hopkins’ Farm Creamery in Lewes. Formerly, his district extended almost to the town limits of Laurel, then to Delmar, Selbyville, Fenwick Island, South Bethany, Frankford and Dagsboro.
“All of that is gone now, except for Millsboro. Now I have Millsboro and Georgetown, east of the Georgetown area, including Harbeson and an unincorporated area,” he said.
District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census. The Sussex County Council issued a news release stating that, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 population results, Sussex County’s population increased more than 20 percent between 2010 and 2020, from 197,145 residents to 237,378 residents.
“Given those figures, each council district must be within plus or minus 5 percent of an ideal population of 47,475 residents, containing no fewer than 45,101 residents and no more than 49,849 residents. All of the newly set districts conform to the population requirements,” County officials stated.
Rieley, who lives with his wife, Lou Ann, on the family farm in Millsboro, said that, if he is reelected, he and fellow council members will continue working on the housing initiative that has been a three-year process.
“We hired a consultant to come in. The first leg of that was to preserve our existing stock, then to establish the trust fund that has more than $6 million in it. We are looking for people to apply for grants. The third leg was introduced a couple weeks ago, and that is to streamline the code and some zoning to make it easier for builders to build workforce housing.
“If they agree to have up to 30 percent of a development reserved for workforce housing, in exchange they can get an additional density. They can still make money. If they can’t make money, they won’t do it so we have to give them an incentive.
“We do need housing. Workforce housing is targeted for nurses, police officers, teachers, people making $50,000 to $65,000, maybe $70,000 per year, in that range. They can’t necessarily buy a $600,000 house, so $250,000 housing, or apartment complexes or townhouses, are going to be in that range,” he said.
Another kind of lodging that Rieley expects to go before the council is tiny houses.
“I think we are going to see discussions about whether or not there is a place for them, if that is good idea, or if we do not need to go down that path. There is a lot of interest,” he said.
Rieley said he is also dedicated to protecting waterways.
“We live here. Most of us pump water out of the ground to drink. The tourism industry is dependent on having waterways and inland bays that are clean enough to enjoy. Is there more work to be done? I think there is,” he said, calling for measures including adding more oyster beds in the bays and limiting the amount of lawn chemicals and fertilizers that run into waterways.
Although Rieley, and other council members, have been asked by some constituents to impose a moratorium to stop development, at least until roads are upgraded enough to keep up with heavy traffic, Rieley said a moratorium — “the M-word,” he calls it — would “really damage one of the biggest industries in the county, for one thing, but there is also the legality aspect.”
“It is still the United States. You have the right to own property. You still have the right to do what you want with your property. Just the fact that more people are on the roads is not a good enough reason to deny development,” he said.
Even so, Rieley said he wants to see road improvements continue and that he’s pleased the council has improved its relationship with the Delaware Department of Transportation. The two entities are on better working terms and DelDOT has committed $1.2 billion to Sussex County over the next five years.
Rieley, father of 11 and grandfather of 22, with two more grandchildren expected, said he wants to continue supporting the county’s paramedic program and praised it as being first-rate. He also wants to maintain county fire companies and keep an eye on what he called “megatrends.”
“The Baby Boomer generation is in the retirement phase, and that will continue for another six to eight years. A lot of people will move to the beach for the foreseeable future, and a lot of people will be moving out of the cities because of crime or whatever reason, and they want to be at the beach. With COVID, people realize they can work anywhere, so why not work at the beach or wherever you choose to work?
“We will continue to see people moving to Sussex, so we have to manage that. We had a record year for permits last year, and this year we are going to eclipse that. The additional tax revenue doesn’t offset the additional burden that it takes to provide services to these people, so it’s not making the county rich. Our transfer tax is a windfall, but when that is gone, it’s gone,” he said.
In the Tuesday, Sept. 13, primary, Rieley will face fellow Republican Keller Hopkins, a member of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
The General Election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Council members are paid $37,916 annually.