Unofficial vote totals posted the morning after the Tuesday, Sept. 13, Republican primary election strongly indicated that incumbent Sussex County Councilman John Rieley had defeated challenger Keller Hopkins.
By Wednesday morning, when all unofficial vote totals were posted, Rieley had 2,511 votes, or 62 percent, and Hopkins had 1,527, or 38 percent.
Vote totals were expected to be certified by Thursday, after Coastal Point press time, but it’s unlikely anything will change for Rieley, a Republican seeking a second, four-year term on the Council, representing District 5.
Reached late Tuesday evening, as votes were being tallied, Rieley told the Coastal Point that he believed accusations against him, and a call for him to resign made by fellow Councilman Mark Schaeffer, were tactics of a “smear campaign” voters found distasteful.
“I think that people just recognize that it was unethical and dirty campaigning, and they stood up and said, ‘No.’ They don’t want that kind of campaign here in Sussex County, and they don’t want that kind of a statement. They don’t like that kind of a campaign,” Rieley said.
Schaeffer, who supports Hopkins, accused Rieley of wrongly and unethically accepting tons of dirt from a developer looking for a place to put it, but Rieley, who runs a family farm in Millsboro, contended that is a common agricultural practice and that he was fully in compliance and permitted.
Rieley told the Coastal Point his message to voters after the vote was, “Thank you, thank you to everybody.
“Nobody does this by themselves. It’s a team effort. Volunteers, people with financial contributions. It’s a group effort. I am very humbled by that. I make this pledge to the new Fifth District, because the geography is so different” since redistricting. “I pledge to go out, to meet with people, to hear their concerns,” he said.
In the Nov. 8 general election, Rieley will face Democratic challenger Billy Edwards of Georgetown.
Also running for reelection to the Sussex Council this year is Councilman Doug Hudson, who ran unopposed in the primary, but who will face Democratic challenger Nathan Mitchell of Frankford in November.
Other unofficial primary vote totals, posted by 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, were:
• In the Auditor of Accounts race, Democrat Lydia York of Wilmington had 35,881 votes, or 71 percent, and Democrat Kathleen McGuinness of Rehoboth Beach, the embattled incumbent, received 14,640 votes, or 29 percent.
• In the Recorder of Deeds race, Republican Alexandra Reed Baker of Harbeson had 8,262 votes, or 50.61 percent, and Republican Scott Dailey of Lewes had 8,064 votes, or 49.39 percent.
• Among Register of Wills candidates, Republican Greg Fuller of Lincoln got 6,503 votes, or 39 percent, Candice Green Wilkinson of Ellendale received 6,182 votes, or 37 percent, and Ellen Magee of Selbyville garnered 3,953 votes, or 24 percent.
Candidates who win in the general election will be sworn in in January 2023. Return Day will be in Georgetown two days after the general election, which is scheduled for Nov. 10.