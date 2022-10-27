Sussex County Councilman John Rieley has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case of topsoil given to him, after an investigation by the Delaware State Public Integrity Commission, and the complaint has been dismissed, two months after fellow Councilman Mark Schaeffer called for his resignation, while Rieley maintained he did nothing wrong.
At the Aug. 30 council meeting, Schaeffer had said Rieley’s acceptance of tons of topsoil from a developer was unethical, could be a felony and was “corruption at its best in Sussex County,” and asserted that Rieley should resign.
The Public Integrity Commission, in an Oct. 13 statement signed by Chairman Andrew T. Manus, stated that commission members had determined the complaint “did not substantiate an allegation of improperly accepting a gift.”
Rieley was advised to recuse himself if the developer who asked him to take the topsoil ever goes before the Sussex County Council, but Rieley, when accused by Schaeffer, had already said that was his plan.
“Clearly, given the media coverage of the issue, the acceptance of the dirt created an appearance of impropriety. However, even the complaint noted that disposing of dirt on rural properties is somewhat common in farming communities. The complainant’s chief concern was with the use of the equipment to spread and move the dirt. After reviewing the relevant facts and sworn affidavits, the Commission decided that ample information was provided to explain the use of the equipment and its role in moving the dirt onto various properties,” the Public Integrity Commission statement said.
Schaeffer had asked if he could speak during the Aug. 30 meeting of the Sussex County Council, prompting Council President Mike Vincent to warn him, “We are not going to have some kind of political statement,” and to tell him, “I will gavel you down … and you’re done.”
Schaeffer said he understood he had the right to speak, and Vincent sternly replied, “And I, as president of the council, have the ability to gavel anybody down.”
Schaeffer then said it pained him to talk about it, but the public should know Rieley had accepted tons of topsoil dug up to build the Baylis Estates project in Millsboro and allowed it to be taken to his farm, also in Millsboro, and spread by equipment owned by, and employees employed by, the developer, yet he did not pay for the soil or services.
“This is a huge issue, and I think it reflects badly on the Sussex County Council. Mr. Rieley has confirmed that this has happened. I think it is unacceptable. And quite frankly, I think it is at the level — the cost of the labor and material and equipment, in my opinion, that was received is estimated at $10,000 — I think it rises to the level of Mr. Rieley should resign,” Schaeffer.
Vincent, banging the gavel, said, “You are done. Your comments are over with,” but Schaeffer kept talking.
“I’m tired of these politics. To do some of things that have been done in this political race is a disgrace. It is a disgrace,” Vincent said firmly, interrupting him.
Rieley, also at the Aug. 30 meeting, said he has a well-respected name in the community and did nothing wrong or out of the ordinary.
“We have never been told we are out of compliance. Somebody actually took the initiative to fly a drone over our farm and take pictures and distribute those pictures to individual members of the community and to the media, I think, quite frankly, to smear my good name. It is very disappointing in the middle of a political campaign,” said Rieley, who, at the time, was running for a second term on the council, representing District 5. He won the Sept. 13 primary election by a wide margin, soundly defeating challenger Keller Hopkins.
Rieley co-owns and operates a farm with his wife, Lou Ann Rieley. The farm is on Gravel Hill Road in Millsboro. A few years ago, according to the Public Integrity Commission, Mrs. Rieley, the contact person for farm matters, spoke to Jennings Bryce Richard, who had asked to cut firewood from downed trees on her property. Mrs. Rieley agreed.
Later, Richard began working for Eastern States Construction, the company performing site work for Baylis Estates on Mount Joy Road, about 6 miles from the Rieley farm.
Eastern States was hired by Insight Homes to remove discarded dirt so lots could be used as home sites. Richard said the discarded dirt was not suitable for commercial use and is difficult to even give away because it contains leaves, roots, root mass, wood fragments, glass and brick fragments. The soil is also very acidic, he said.
The Public Integrity Statement explained that Eastern States hired a trucking company to haul the dirt away at a cost of $1,000 per truck, per day. Initially, the dirt was hauled to Cannon Road between Seaford and Laurel, but the cost was high. The trucking company was using six to eight trucks and could only haul 26 to 28 loads per day, at a cost of $1,000 per truck, per day, due to the location, according to the statement.
Baylis Estates wanted to dispose of up to 30,000 loads of dirt, which would cost Eastern States $650,000 to $675,000.
“Unbeknownst to Eastern States, Mr. Richard started knocking on doors in the area of Mount Joy Road to see if he could locate properties closer to the development which would be willing to accept loads of dirt. Mr. Richard reasoned that it would cost far less for Eastern States to dispose of the dirt in a location closer to Baylis Estates.
“After identifying multiple locations that were closer to Baylis Estates, the number of loads of dirt removed per day increased from 26 to 28 to 98 to 130 for the same $1,000 cost per truck, per day. Due to the volume of dirt that needs to be relocated, Eastern States is still trying to locate additional locations where each location can accept in excess of 100 loads of dirt.
“Failing that, Richard was able to find one local contractor who will accept the dirt but he will charge Eastern States $15 per load. One of the properties Richard contacted was the Rieley farm. Richard asked Rieley if they had any use for extra dirt on the farm and Rieley explained that it would be useful in revitalizing a cow pasture. While inspecting the pasture, Richard noticed the access road was too narrow for the dump trucks. He took a backhoe to the location to push the dirt into the pasture.
“During the process, he determined that the farm could accommodate a lot of dirt. To keep the process moving, he asked a family member to bring his excavator to the site to aid in spreading the dirt. The process is consistent with the dirt dumped at eight other locations. No one paid for the dirt and equipment was used to move the dirt if it allowed additional loads to be dumped at the location,” the Public Integrity Commission statement said.
Although County employees are not allowed to accept gifts of monetary value, Delaware’s Code of Conduct does not define “gift.” Rieley did not offer any compensation in exchange for the dirt, but his action didn’t impair him from carrying out his duties as a councilman, according to the ruling. Rieley has never voted on any matter related to Insight Homes, Baylis Estates or Eastern States Construction, according to the Public Integrity Commission.