Topics important to voters were discussed when candidates for the Sussex County Council seat representing District 4 spoke at the 38th District Republican Club meeting this week, but what the audience reacted to most favorably was how cordially the men treated each other.
“I haven’t heard a bad word coming from Doug Hudson, and I don’t think I will,” said Democrat Nathan Mitchell, who is opposing incumbent Hudson, as the audience cheered and applauded.
“In fact, I think we’re related,” an amiable Mitchell said, bringing laughter as he shrugged and held both hands palms up. “I really think we are,” he said, standing in front of the full audience, gathered at South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach on Monday, Oct. 24, as Hudson smiled from his seat.
After the meeting, the candidates shook hands and were seen chatting in the back of the room.
Also attending were state Sen. Gerald Hocker, state Rep. Ron Gray, Sussex County Register of Wills Ellen Magee and Ocean View Town Councilwoman Colleen Twardzik.
Mitchell, dressed casually in jeans, a dark green plaid shirt, athletic shoes and baseball cap with the word “Delaware” printed across the front, had brief introductory remarks.
“I’m running as Sussex County. I was born and raised here. I retired from Sussex County. I have been in the fire company for over 35 years,” he said, adding, “A lot of things need to be changed.”
“Big thing is, around here — development. We need to slow it up somehow, someway. I’m open-minded. If somebody’s got a suggestion how to slow it up, I’m willing to listen to it — no problem,” he said.
“There are some things in the county I’ve seen go on. One — management of the departments where I worked at. You would not believe what went on,” he said of one person’s retirement. “Should have never have happened,” he said, shaking his head.
A woman in the audience asked if the matter was settled now that the employee no longer works there, and he nodded. She asked if there is still a problem in that area, and Mitchell said no, but he worked in the wastewater department 30 years, “and they just keep taking benefits away.”
He said a man from Pennsylvania was hired and paid more than others “because he came from Pennsylvania.”
“He came in above everybody. Operator 4. He was paid more. He was more qualified, I guess,” Mitchell said.
“I’m talking about bigger items — not just one guy. What are Sussex County issues you’ve experienced that are not being fixed?” the woman asked.
“Well, let’s talk about lawsuits,” Mitchell said.
“Lawsuits about what?” the woman asked.
“It was over a maple leaf that they said was a marijuana leaf. It was a lawsuit that was settled out of court. A gag order. You can’t talk about it,” he said.
A man in the audience asked how Mitchell would fix problems if he was elected.
“You’ve got to get down here and fight for it,” Mitchell said.
“How do you do that?” a woman asked.
“Talk to the people. I guess the people are HR,” he said.
Another woman wanted to know if Mitchell is aware of what the process is to make changes in the county and he said, “No, I do not. I’m not going to sit here and tell you I do.”
“What are your ideas about how to slow down growth? What would you do?” someone asked and Mitchell said, “Put more to an acre.”
“How would you do that?”
“I’m going to have to find out. I’m brand new at this,” he said.
“This isn’t really politics. This is civics. You don’t have to know politics,” someone told him.
“What do they do now that you’re not in favor of, and what would you like to do differently, talking about the growth in the area?” someone called out.
“Somehow we have to figure it out. … Somewhere along the lines, we have to come together a little bit. Our schools can’t take it. … Our roads are congested. So what’s that going to do? Fire company — slows our response. We can’t get to the firehouse. We can’t get the fire trucks out quicker,” he said.
A woman told him it appeared he has a lot of complaints about how things are run in Sussex County but that he doesn’t know how to change them.
“What is your suggestion?” he asked.
“I don’t have one. You’re the one running. You have to come with ideas. That’s why people would vote for you,” she said.
“I say put an acre per house,” he said.
Asked about a shortage of doctors in the area, Mitchell said rapid growth and too much population are causing doctors to schedule patients three months after they call for appointments.
“We are medically under-served,” a woman said, nodding.
Another agreed with Mitchell about too much development and said there aren’t enough grocery stores. She asked about Sussex County’s drinking water quality, and he said he lives in Frankford and has “the worst drinking water, loaded with iron.”
Asked about providing apartments for those who can’t afford large, expensive houses, Mitchell said, “I’m open to that.”
Asked how his platform differs from Hudson’s, he said, “It shouldn’t be much different, because he’s from Sussex County.”
Hudson, dressed in khakis, a white polo shirt, blue blazer and dress shoes, introduced himself, saying he was raised in Bethany Beach and joined the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company in the late 1970s, was hired as a seasonal police officer in Bethany Beach, then, in 1984, by the Delaware State Police where, “I had a great career.”
He is now retired.
Hudson was later appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission, where he said he learned how the County functions. In 2018, he ran for County Council, after longtime Councilman George Cole retired.
“I feel like it gives me a good chance to give back some more to the county. I care deeply about this county, and I’ll probably never leave it. I’m not afraid to say no to development,” he said. He recently voted no on an application for a development proposed for Fred Hudson Road and for a complex on Old Mill Road.
“There was big apartment complex going in there. I voted no for that. It still got passed, but I voted no. … If it doesn’t fit, I vote no. If it doesn’t look right, I vote no. As a councilman, it’s very tough,” he said, to slow down growth, “because people have property rights.”
He disagreed with Mitchell about changing zoning to one acre per house, saying that would cut property owners’ land value in half, “and I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”
“I like the idea of the County purchasing land for land preservation and open space. There’s a piece on Route 24 near Millsboro — 40 acres abuts the Nanticoke Indian land, as well as their center. My big goal for that piece of land — it was under contract and the landowner decided to sell it to us because they knew we wouldn’t develop it — we would keep it under preservation and open space. My plan is to turn that land over to the Nanticoke and to let them take care of that land, because they are losing land hand over fist,” he said.
Concerning reassessment, Hudson said it was targeted to be completed by 2024, but officials are now saying they will finish assessing by 2025.
“There are thousands of pieces of property they have to look at, at a cost of $10 million to the County,” he said.
A woman in the audience asked if it’s true all the members of Planning & Zoning Commission are builders or Realtors, but Hudson said no, that only Commissioner Robert Wheatley has a real estate license.
Another asked Hudson if there is “leverage on the Planning & Zoning Commission to stop rapid development,” and he said P&Z “says yes or no on standard subdivisions, going by rules, ordinances and the Comprehensive Plan.”
“But things are slowing down drastically because of the inflation,” Hudson said.
A man wanted to know if developers are required to contribute to the school system, and Hudson said not that he knows of, but that developers “contribute quite a bit of money” and that 85 percent of taxpayers’ money goes to schools.
“We spend a lot of money per student, and we’re not getting much for it. We spend more than most states, and we’re still in the bottom five of states of the quality of graduates that are graduating,” a woman complained.
Hudson said state officials run the schools and County Council has no authority. “They work very hard. I know with COVID…” he started to say, but the woman interrupted him and said COVID had an impact, “but the problem existed before the pandemic.”
“It’s not good now, so if you’re looking at ways to attract more doctors…” she said.
“As you know, public safety is the most important aspect of any government body,” Hudson continued. This year, the County Council increased the budget for fire and EMS by $800,000, “and it should be higher.”
“My fire department time, my police department time and my state police career certainly make me qualified. I think I’m the most qualified for this position,” he said.