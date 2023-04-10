To aid in the ongoing recovery process, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) this week announced a number of resources and assistance available to those affected by the deadly tornado in Sussex County on April 1.
DEMA is partnering with the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services, Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (DEVOAD) and United Way of Delaware to provide ongoing services for vegetative and structural debris removal, housing support, medical issues, and mental health counseling. Support agencies are also coordinating with local housing partners to assist with minor repairs for low-income households.
Those directly affected by the disaster who need help can contact Delaware 211, an emergency resource center powered by United Way of Delaware. They can dial 211, call 1-800-560-3372 or text their ZIP code to 898211. Based on their current situation, callers will be matched with assistance from an appropriate agency or organization to address both short-term and long-term unmet needs.
• Property owners — Those directly impacted by the tornado are being advised to first contact their insurance company before calling to request assistance from United Way.
• Donations and volunteers — The community is also invited to make a financial contribution to the “Care4Sussex” Campaign by United Way of Delaware by visiting: https://uwde.org/sussex. Those interested in volunteering their time can visit the United Way volunteer portal at bit.ly/Care4Sussex (case sensitive).