A protest against over-development and breakneck growth in Sussex County was held last Thursday, March 10, in Georgetown on The Circle, just as five lawyers and planners in suits left the county’s administrative building with development maps for a new subdivision called Coral Lakes. Sussex 2030 and Sussex Alliance for Responsible Growth (SARG) called for the demonstration, concurrent with the council presentation for a building permit for the 315-unit single-family-home development. The Schell Brothers’ Coral Lakes subdivision development proposal was denied by a vote of 4 to 1.
Coral Lakes would have been built on 152 acres on the southwest side of Robinsonville Road near Lewes, across from Webb’s Landing and Chase Oaks — where five subdivisions are finished or under development, with more than 750 homes already built. Schell will appeal the decision.
Last week, the demonstration for slower growth in the county region drew only about 50 protesters— about half the number who attended last September when the demonstration on The Circle amassed more than 100 people.
The next Sussex County Planning & Zoning Committee meeting will be held March 24. A member of the county council said he believes the new buffer bill, which calls for a 50-foot forested or grassland buffer between developments and waterways, is likely to pass.
“I am out here today because I am listening and really want to hear the point of view of these citizens,” said County Councilman John F. Rieley (R-5th), also a board member of the Sussex County Land Trust. “Buffers are very close” to passage, he said. “I am non-negotiable on a 50-foot buffers standard. Reforestation is important — let’s get the buffers legislation first.”
“I rely on these voters, said Rieley. “We already get an earful from the developers.”
Sussex 2030 was started in 2019 with an overall goal of protecting Sussex’s natural resources, especially trees, wildlife, farmland and wetlands, as well as safe drinking water. SARG has a more targeted goal of moving the 32-year-old County buffers ordinance into modern times, improving waterways for outdoor recreation and removing a proposed amendment (Section G) to the buffers actions that would allow developers to circumvent rules and requiring forested wetland buffers.
“Urbanization does not mean deforestation,” said Keith Steck, vice president of the Delaware Coalition for Open Government and a member of Sussex 2030.
“The locals are tired of development,” said Liz Salonick of Ocean View, a member of the St. Ann Parish Salt & Light Committee at the church in Bethany Beach. “The lawyers just made a presentation for Coral Lakes in Lewes, leaving absolutely no green space,” she said. “They are draining wetlands. The [315] homes being built [on 152 acres] are so close that no sunlight will get in. The trees are getting cut down for these developments. We are not the minority in this community.”
Linda Grande, also from Ocean View — who was carrying a hand-made protest sign that read “DN-Wreck,” as a send-up of the state natural resources department — echoed that sentiment.
“They are not protecting natural resources. There are memos between the developers and this council that show Sussex County will support developers, giving in to the political pressure.”
Rieley countered with an economics argument.
“It’s really about economies of scale,” he said. “The farmers are willing to sell their land, and it is very hard for them to say no to a $5 million purchase which creates generational wealth for their families.”
Rieley is a Republican whose four-year term ends in 2022. He is a beef cattle producer, based in Millsboro, and he and his wife have raised 12 children.
“These are all important pieces of land we are discussing,” said Rieley. “Not all land is the same, so some of these developments and commercial stores do require more setbacks. You should not be cutting into wetlands. Developers also have to re-plant, and the Center for the Inland Bays has the landscape formulas for that work.”
“You cannot put saplings in to save old-growth forests and trees,” said Rieley.
County Administrator Todd Lawson “had to go back and re-write some of the buffers ordinance with the County P&Z team,” said Rieley of the code, which would remove a section allowing selective cutting within wetlands. There have been two hearings on the wetland buffers, in January and February that drew widespread public testimony delaying the final vote.
The councilman added that 42 percent of Sussex County is still farmland or preserved lands, or “otherwise off the table.” He noted that Sussex County also buys land for conservation —including a wetlands purchase as part of the Jones Farm 37-acre deal at King’s Highway and Clay Road in Lewes — to keep open space. The County also bought 17 acres near Burton’s Pond off Route 24 near Angola to protect the Inland Bays.
“Time to put my farmer hat back on,” said Rieley. “I have to go sell some meat.”