In this year’s Sussex County Council election, there are challengers in two of the three districts on this year’s ballot. The primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
This year, candidates in Districts 1, 2 and 3 will be elected.
In District 2, the candidates are Lisa Hudson Briggs of Georgetown, Robert Wilson of Georgetown and Cynthia Green of Greenwood, all Republicans. Wilson is the son of incumbent Councilman Samuel Wilson, who is retiring as the District 2 representative and not seeking re-election.
District 2 encompasses northwestern and central Sussex County, including Georgetown, Greenwood, Lincoln, Milford and Millsboro.
In District 3, incumbent Irwin. G. “I.G.” Burton of Lewes is being challenged by Mark Schaeffer, 61, of Lewes. They are both Republicans.
District 3 encompasses the Broadkill Beach, Ellendale, Lewes, Lincoln, Milford, Milton, Primehook Beach and Slaughter Beach areas.
In District 1, incumbent Michael Vincent, a Republican from Seaford, is being challenged by Hunter Hastings, a Democrat, also from Seaford, but because they are of different parties, they will not be on the primary ballot. Vincent was first elected in 2008. District 1 covers portions of western Sussex County including the Bethel, Blades, Bridgeville, Laurel and Seaford areas.
The next election in Districts 4 and 5 will be in 2022.
Councilman Douglas Hudson, a Republican who was elected in 2018, is the District 4 incumbent, serving southeastern Sussex County and the area around the Inland Bays, including Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Millville, Oak Orchard, Ocean View and Rehoboth Beach.
Councilman John Rieley, a Republican who was elected in 2018, is the District 5 incumbent, representing southern Sussex County, extending from the Maryland line to the Atlantic Ocean, including the communities of Dagsboro, Delmar, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Laurel, Millville, Millsboro, Selbyville and South Bethany.
The General Election is Nov 3. The filing deadline was July 15.