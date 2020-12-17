Former Sussex County councilman George Cole drew laughter when he approached the council this week to reminisce a little about serving with outgoing Councilmen Samuel Wilson and Irwin G. “I.G” Burton, whose final meetings as part of the council were on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Wilson retired after his 2019-2020 term, and Burton lost this year’s Republican primary election to challenger Mark Schaeffer.
“Sam was like a father to me, and I.G. was like a brother, so you can image what our dinners were like. It was absolutely crazy. Sam, there will never be another person like you on the council, I don’t believe,” said Cole, who served 32 years on the council himself, retiring in 2018.
Wilson was hard-headed, he said, but he would try to visit him in his office and reason with him.
“To get Sam Wilson to say yes or no to anything was almost impossible, but then he’d come out here and do almost the exact opposite every single time,” Cole said.
While he and Wilson “operated by the seat of our pants,” Burton was always prepared, he said.
“He called it ‘noodling.’ He spent all week ‘noodling’ on every darned issue there was — right, Sam?” Cole asked, and Wilson nodded.
Wilson was so frugal that he rarely reported expenses when the council attended events, Cole said, bringing chuckles when he said Wilson attended every free dinner, then put pieces of fried chicken in his pockets for his wife.
“We saved more money, didn’t we, George?” a smiling Wilson asked.
“I’d say, ‘Sam, there’s a free lunch there,’ and he’d be down there and he’d be ready to go,” Cole said.
On trips, Wilson was never quiet, Cole said.
“He talked for four or five hours. He read every billboard. He just kept reading everything, every billboard. Sam, thank you for your service. I.G., we’re going to miss you,” Cole said.
Wilson said he wanted fellow council members, and Delaware residents, to be careful to protect farmland.
“I don’t think you know how hard farmers work. Our government wants to shut things down. What would happen if they shut farmers down? What do you think would happen if you went to the store and there was no fresh milk, if there was no food? I’ve done that. I’ve milked cows by hand before there was electricity,” he said.
He put in a good word for his Christian beliefs and said, “The Lord has been for me.”
He and Burton have had differences, but there are no regrets, he said.
Burton joked that he’d thought everybody had agreed with him the past four years.
“It’s been a great run. It really has. … You are mentally away from home a lot, just the noodles and the thoughts and thinking about things. I want to thank my wife for putting up with it, so if you guys think you had it bad, that poor girl in the back of the room here, she had the strong noodle. You guys got the watered-down noodle,” he joked.
Council President Michael Vincent, who served with Wilson for 12 years, said they have become friends.
“We have had some pretty — I don’t want to say ‘heated’ — some good conversations about subjects once in a while, but when the conversation is over with, Sam is never mad. We walk out of the room and we’re good. … I’ve enjoyed our friendship. I look forward to continuing our friendship,” Vincent said.
He praised Burton for making it possible to discuss matters, and understand and respect various points of view.
“When you came on the council, you came on to make Sussex County a better place and I think you’ve done that. I really do,” Vincent told Burton.
Councilman John Rieley, participating in the meeting by phone after a friend tested positive for the coronavirus and he had gone into self-quarantine, said he will miss Wilson and wished him well. He told Burton he respects and admires his creative process, and hopes they can continue applying ideas he brought forward.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, several callers wished the outgoing council members well, including Lewes City Councilman Rob Morgan, who thanked Burton for caring about the environment, and Rob Arlett of Selbyville, who characterized Wilson as “the epitome of service.”
“He cares about his community. He cares about his family. I just want to congratulate you, Sam, for a job well done. You will certainly be missed — most of all by George Cole, I’m going to guess,” he said.
Valerie Wood of Millsboro called in to say Burton has always been fair and “taken time to explain things to us.”
“We haven’t always agreed with you, but … you patiently educated us and showed an interest in what we had to say. We know it’s rare for somebody to care about both sides of the issue, so don’t go away. We need you and we need to hear from you,” Wood said.
County Administrator Todd Lawson said he will always be indebted to Wilson, who was one of the council members who hired him.
Wilson, he said, is a man of conviction who, as everybody knows, dislikes stormwater retention ponds because they attract mosquitoes and believes less regulation is better.
He said he doubted anyone spent more time on the phone with Burton than he had, other than Burton’s wife, and laughed about trying to decipher Burton’s abbreviations in text messages and signature “CWTP,” short for “call when time permits.”
“You are a big thinker and a big doer. It’s been great to work and see your diplomacy in action. The issues you were trying to tackle were in the best interest of the county at heart,” Lawson said.
Both men were presented with plaques recognizing their service.
Wilson had represented County Council District 2 and Burton had represented District 3.