The Sussex County Council this week approved the Fast Track Fund with the Delaware Department of Transportation, agreeing that the County will pay in advance to expedite certain much-needed road improvements, then be reimbursed by DelDOT after work is complete.
Council members approved two motions related to the agreement, each by a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Samuel Wilson opposed to both.
The first motion was to accept the agreement with DelDOT, and the second was to accept, as the first project, costing $4.5 million, the intersection of Cave Neck Road with Hudson and Sweetbriar roads in the Lewes area.
The project is No. 77 on DelDOT’s list and No. 5 on its list of unsafe intersections. Before the Fast Track Fund agreement, it was slated for upgrades in the 2025 fiscal year.
Praising the initiative, Councilman Irwin G. “I.G.” Burton said it “really shows the change of relationship between the County and DelDOT.”
“It’s a partnership that is needed at various places, and that Sweetbriar intersection is one that is needed. We’re starting to get it, right? We’re starting to get the timelines that produce results. I’m really excited about this, and I hope it goes further as time goes on,” he said.
Councilman John Rieley, participating from home due to exposure to someone with the coronavirus, called it “a very exciting and innovative approach to get those projects done in a more timely fashion, and since we have the resources to do it, it’s a good use of our money.”
Agreeing, Council President Michael Vincent said, “We all wanted that, and now we have it.”
But Wilson strongly objected, saying that a DelDOT representative had promised another road improvement would be completed first, and asking if the County would be reimbursed in a timely manner and why the County would pay for engineering studies when DelDOT has its own engineers.
“We are paying their engineer in advance,” County Administrator Todd Lawson said, adding that engineering studies will begin in 60 days.
“Unfortunately, I see this mess going on,” Wilson said.
“You guys must be new. You don’t see what’s happening. I see it. What’s going on here with this nonsense? I think I said too much now,” he said.
Lawson said Fast Track is “a really simple idea.”
“DelDOT manages and constructs the project, then refunds the county all the money,” he said, explaining that this is the second memorandum of understand, or MOU, with DelDOT that went before the council this year.
Beginning work in 60 days “in DelDOT’s world, is very fast,” Lawson said.
“We pay the funding, but they manage the project, so the County has no obligation to manage. They take care of everything, including awarding the contract,” Lawson said.