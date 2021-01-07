The Sussex County Council held its swearing-in and reorganizational meeting for 2021 on Jan. 5, with Cynthia C. Green sworn in as the new representative of District 2, Mark G. Schaeffer sworn in to the District 3 seat, and incumbent Michael H. Vincent of District 1 sworn into a new four-year term. The seats of Councilmen Doug Hudson of District 5 and John L. Rieley of District 4 will be up for election in 2022. Vincent was also elected to another year as council president, while Rieley will serve as vice president.