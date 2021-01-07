As a council year for the Sussex County Council began this week, three council members elected in November, as well as Clerk of the Peace Norman A. Jones Jr., were sworn in by a county judge on Jan. 5.
Council President Michael Vincent welcomed newcomers Cindy Green and Mark Schaeffer, both Republicans elected in November. Green represents District 2, and Schaeffer represents District 3.
During the reorganizational meeting, Vincent was again elected council president and Councilman John Rieley was named vice president.
County Attorney J. Everett Moore Jr. and Assistant County Attorney Vince Robinson, who was in quarantine and not present Tuesday, were reappointed as legal counsel.
As they were sworn in, council members and Jones vowed to “carry out the duties of the Sussex County Council, freely acknowledging the powers of this office flow from the people I am sworn to represent.”
“I further swear to place the public interest above any special or personal interest and to … share the rich history and natural heritage of Delaware. In doing so, I will always uphold and defend the constitution of my country and my state, so help me God.”
Prior to the meeting, council members discussed with the Coastal Point their goals for the County and its 234,225 residents.
Vincent, a Republican representing District 1, who is beginning a fourth four-year term, and whose wife was at the meeting for his swearing in, said that, at the behest of Councilman John Rieley, the council will focus on affordable housing.
“I’m not sure what that will look like. We had a report from a consultant about a year ago. We looked at it. We talked about it,” he said.
The Seaford resident was first elected in 2008. District 1 covers portions of western Sussex County including the Bethel, Blades, Bridgeville, Laurel and Seaford areas,
Early this week, before being sworn in, Green said she planned to arrive at her first meeting “thankful to be sitting at the table,” with her husband, Lawrence Green, daughters and grandchildren in the audience. Green’s mother died last week.
Among her goals, the former Sussex County Register of Wills said, is running the County with sound fiscal and business practices.
“I have learned a lot about county government and how it works. This will be the next level of what I do,” she had said during her campaign.
“We made improvements in the Register of Wills office. Everything is electronic now and up to the 21st century. We did that without raising taxes. The way we did our upgrading was through the budget and over seven years. We didn’t do it all at one time. We budgeted money every year to do these upgrades. My goal was we weren’t going to raise taxes.
“That is what I want to bring to the county council — my desire, my experience, to maintain local control. I want to bring my values, my experience and strong desire to maintain local control of land and business development, and not raise taxes,” Green said.
She declined to discuss rapid growth in Sussex County or development, saying only that she is in favor of property rights. Local residents have told her they are concerned about traffic congestion and taxes, she said, and she had said she would work on those matters if elected.
“I’m a conservative Republican. I want to be fiscally responsible. For me, it’s more about money, about not making decisions that cost our taxpayers. I am running my own race. I’m running on my record. And I do bring my experience as Register of Wills. I bring that with me,” she said.
Green, 59, ran for the seat formerly occupied by Councilman Samuel Wilson, who retired.
District 2 encompasses northwestern and central Sussex County, including Georgetown, Greenwood, Lincoln, Milford and Millsboro.
Schaeffer, 62, who defeated incumbent Irwin. G. “I.G.” Burton of Lewes, said his wife and 91-year-old father, Peter Schaeffer, who he noted remains active and still cuts his own firewood, would be in the audience for his swearing-in.
“I want to make it a priority to improve our traffic situation and protect our farmers’ rights. I will be working to provide additional funding for fire companies. We can’t wait until it’s too late to plan to help firefighters and first-responders. It was clear during my campaign that one of my first priorities is our farmland and preventing sprawl into those areas, and making sure our farmers’ rights are protected. The agricultural industry is our economic engine. We need to protect that for a lot of reasons, including economic reasons,” Schaeffer said.
“I have been here my whole life. I care deeply about the history and the character of Sussex County, and I look forward to working with both supporters and all of those who voted for me, and those who didn’t. I will work just as hard for those who didn’t vote for me,” he said.
District 3 encompasses the Broadkill Beach, Ellendale, Lewes, Lincoln, Milford, Milton, Primehook Beach and Slaughter Beach areas.
Councilman Douglas Hudson, a Republican who was elected in 2018, is the District 4 incumbent, serving southeastern Sussex County and the area around the Inland Bays, including Bethany Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres, Long Neck, Millville, Oak Orchard, Ocean View and Rehoboth Beach.
“Something we are working very hard on already, but want to see finished up, is getting wireless internet. We made a lot of good accomplishments doing that. Our IT people are the best,” Hudson said.
“It’s a big undertaking. Getting it out to all the rural areas — especially for the kids that are doing remote learning — is one of my big priorities, seeing that finished up,” he said.
He agreed on the importance of affordable housing.
“We live in an expensive area. Young teachers, nurses, hospitality people, have a hard time finding affordable housing. We want to keep our young people here in our county. We’re becoming an older county very quickly. I want to see young people go to college, and come back and work here,” he said.
He said he also wants cluster zoning in the Coastal Zone, or beach areas.
“Cluster is one of the zoning classifications. That ordinance is already in effect everywhere in the Coastal Zone. It used to be called the Environmentally Sensitive Zone, but it was changed a couple years ago when we did the Comprehensive Plan.” He said the cluster ordinance is in effect “everywhere except in the Coastal Zone. I want to see it extend,” he said.
Rieley, a Republican who was elected in 2018, is the District 5 incumbent, representing southern Sussex County, extending from the Maryland line along the Atlantic Ocean, including the communities of Dagsboro, Delmar, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Laurel, Millville, Millsboro, Selbyville and South Bethany.
Concerning housing, he said he’d like to see rent charged based on what occupants earn and can afford.
Rieley said he also wants to “work on all the internet issues that are out there, and that includes continuing to build the high-speed internet system.”
“We are looking at cyber-security for the County, making sure we are protecting taxpayers’ information. We do a pretty good job of that now,” Rieley said.
Concerning the Fast Track Fund agreement between the County and Delaware Department of Transportation, which was designed to expedite roadway improvements and was recently approved by the council, Rieley said he’d like to see the council consider “a second project and then maybe, next year, a third, and start what would amount to having them be revolving projects.”
“We don’t want something they’re going to be building in the next year or two, anyway. We want to start something that would have been five, six, seven years away,” Rieley said.
The next election for Districts 4 and 5 will be in 2022.