Sussex County is turning to a longtime professional with a wealth of experience to lead its library department. The county council, at its Tuesday, July 13, meeting, appointed Rachel T. Lynch as the next director of Sussex County Department of Libraries. Lynch, currently serving as assistant county librarian, will take over for retiring director Kathy M. Graybeal.
In her new position, Lynch will oversee a 50-member staff, the general administration of three County-owned libraries and the County mobile library (Bookmobile). She will also coordinate with the staff and directors of the 11 independent libraries to ensure effective operation of the statewide automated system.
“I’m thrilled to have been selected to lead the County library system,” Lynch said. “I look forward to working more closely with the libraries and their communities to support their literary and informational needs.”
Lynch said she wants to build more strategic partnerships in the community, like the recent relationship with Beebe and the Bookmobile to provide COVID-19 vaccines to under-served communities. Lynch said her goal is to make libraries the first place a community looks to for outreach assistance.
Lynch holds a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Tennessee, as well as several certifications. Lynch worked at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library and the Milford Public Library for a total of 18 years prior to starting her career with Sussex County Department of Libraries, joining the organization in 2006.
Starting as head cataloger, she co-created and chaired the Delaware Library Consortium Cataloging Executive Committee. Promoted to assistant county librarian in 2013, Lynch served as a trainer for the library system, created promotional materials and managed the budget for the Sussex County Mobile Library. During her tenure, she worked with the Delaware Department of Libraries and State Librarian to achieve the merging of Delaware libraries into the Delaware Library Consortium.
“Rachel brings the experience and knowledge of the library system that will ensure a successful transition,” County Council President Michael H. Vincent said. “I have no doubt that Rachel will do an excellent job supporting the County-owned libraries and embracing the relationship that the County has with the other 11 independent libraries.”
As Sussex County welcomes Lynch to her new position, it says goodbye to County Librarian Kathy M. Graybeal, who will retire on July 23 after 10 years of service to the County.
“Ms. Graybeal’s leadership will be missed,” said County Administrator Todd F. Lawson. “Her time as the County librarian has made a lasting impression on the County. During her tenure, she helped from the construction of the Greenwood Library to the implementation of the grant agreements now in place with the independent libraries.”