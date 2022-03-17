Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson is seeking reelection to a second, four-year term, and if he’s elected, he will represent a District 4 that is now a little different, after recent redistricting.
Hudson said that if he is reelected, his district will stretch from the Inlet, south to Fenwick Island to the Maryland border, west to a mile past Selbyville and also include Frankford, Dagsboro, Ocean View and Millville.
“It’s a lot bigger. I didn’t have Selbyville, Frankford or Dagsboro before,” the Republican said, adding that the district now ends before Millsboro and doesn’t include the town, but does include Oak Orchard and half of Long Neck.
“I lost Rehoboth Beach, Angola and half of Long Neck,” he said.
District lines are redrawn every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census. The federal government stipulates that districts must have nearly equal populations and must not discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.
The Sussex County Council issued a news release stating that, based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 population results, Sussex County’s population increased more than 20 percent between 2010 and 2020, from 197,145 residents to 237,378 residents.
“Given those figures, each council district must be within plus or minus 5 percent of an ideal population of 47,475 residents, containing no fewer than 45,101 residents and no more than 49,849 residents. All of the newly set districts conform to the population requirements. County officials considered various factors when developing the maps, including current and historical trends, geographic features, and a desire to keep together, where possible, communities of interest,” they said.
Hudson, who so far is running unopposed, said he enjoys providing public service and is seeking a second term because he “wants to keep the county in a great place.”
“It’s a wonderful place to live and grow up and work, raise a family, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
Among accomplishments during his first term that he’s most proud of is working on land preservation.
“I haven’t been afraid to say no to development. There are pieces of land we are looking at right now in the Piney Neck area for preservation of land and for open space. We have so many animals and wildlife that need those forests to survive,” he said.
Although many residents complain about overdevelopment in Sussex County and heavy traffic, Hudson said roads are busy “but traffic isn’t horrible, not at all.”
“I have lived here my entire life. There are times, like the Fourth of July weekend, holiday weekends in the summertime, when it gets very heavy, but in general, no. It gets busy but not horrible by a longshot. Overdevelopment, now that’s a term that can be loosely used. But we do have a lot of development. Personally, I would like to see it slow down. That goes along with me being a big advocate of open space, but people do have rights and the government is not in a position to tell someone they can’t sell their land.
“The main thing I hear from constituents is about traffic. And I get questions all the time about work stoppage, about having a building moratorium. Not only is that not legal, but I can’t support that because there are a lot of people, a lot of painters, carpenters, electricians, that feed their families from this industry. And I can’t do that,” he said.
Other constituents have asked him, and fellow council members, to stop development for awhile until roads are improved, but Hudson that roads are the business of the Delaware Department of Transportation. The county council and DelDOT officials work well together, he said, especially after a memorandum of understanding was signed in July 2020 with the goal of inviting County officials to participate in all conversations “for an improved exchange of information.”
Hudson credited DelDOT Chief Engineer Shante Hastings for “working very hard and always calling back.”
Council members, he said, also get along and work together well.
“I think you can have a difference of opinion, but as long as everyone’s opinion is respected, that’s what is important,” he said.
Retired after serving as a Delaware State Police trooper for 27 years, Hudson joined the Bethany Beach Fire Volunteer Company in 1976 and worked his way up to fire chief. He and his wife, LouAnn, live in Clarksville. They have one son, Jake, who works for a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.
The primary election will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and the general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Council members are paid $37,916 annually.