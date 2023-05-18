Presenting what she called “The State of the Arts,” Freeman Foundation Executive Director Patti Grimes told the Sussex County Council this week that the purpose of the organization is to create opportunities “through our vision, which is transforming lives though the arts and being sustainable.”
She thanked the council for supporting the arts, invited them to see shows at the Freeman Arts Pavilion this summer and reviewed that, after Joshua Freeman died, his wife, Michelle, started the Joshua Freeman Foundation “to create a legacy for someone who loved the arts and inclusiveness — so that means everyone has the opportunity to come and see the arts.”
Freeman, who died in a helicopter crash in December 2006, was president and CEO of the Carl M. Freeman Companies and chairman of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits.
“This is Year 16,” Grimes said during the Tuesday, May 16, county council meeting.
“We have transformed from a small wooden stage with 10,000 folks — and now 92,000. And we have impacted over 25,000 students in Worcester, Wicomico and mainly Sussex County. We are well beyond eclipsing 120,000 people,” she said.
Grimes noted that a mobile stage has been added to accomodate larger, national acts, and that has helped tourism and made the county an arts destination.
“What we’re very proud of, we have free programming for everyone — 37 percent of our programs are free for everyone to come. Children are free at many of our performances that are paid, as well,” Grimes said, adding that “The Magic School Bus” will be at the Freeman Arts Pavilion so youngsters can see musical theater for the first time as the organization makes sure the arts are added to the community.
Opportunities for children are also presented in Georgetown, the Boys & Girls Club in Seaford and in Rehoboth Beach, she said.
Grimes said Freeman is committed to getting into communities differently as the landscape of Sussex County changes.
She praised the 260 volunteers who each help at about 40 shows and whose assistance is valued at $3.1 million each year.
“It’s about leveraging that $3.1 million so we can do more programming out in our community,” Grimes said, adding that the complex will continue expanding. Work continues toward the final goal of building a larger campus to allow more shows and make the arts accessible.
“There is something terrific when you go to a concert and you are sitting next to someone who is worried about how they are going to pay their gas and electric bills and put food on the table, and the person sitting next to them is worried about how they are going to get their schedules together. So the arts are the great equalizer,” Grimes said.
Grimes thanked county council members for making sure the arts are supported by the County.
“We appreciate all that you do,” Council President Michael Vincent said.