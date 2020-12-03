In the middle of the Great Cypress Swamp, restoration of 80 acres of former farmland to freshwater wetlands is being called a boon to migratory shorebirds and waterfowl as well as rare and declining reptiles and native wildlife.
The nonprofit Delaware Wild Lands announced the restoration of the acreage this week after the completion of work on an area known as the “Long Field” which had, for decades, been a low-yield agricultural area on which ditching and draining efforts had drained water away from the area.
These practices had left the area degraded and not a viable area for the many species of wildlife that depend on the swamp, according to Kate Hackett, executive director of Delaware Wild Lands, which owns 10,800 acres in the Great Cypress Swamp.
Hackett said the Long Field project, completed about two weeks ago, is significant because not only does it restore a long-depleted area, but it will also improve the drainage in an area of up to 1,000 acres around it.
That, Hackett said, will benefit migratory birds which depend on the area during the fall migratory season. Hackett said those include imperiled species such as the American black duck, the wood duck, the green-winged teal, and the lesser yellowlegs and greater yellowlegs.
In the context of one million species of animals and plants facing extinction worldwide, Hackett said, “it’s really wonderful for us to be able to do that work that will hopefully help reverse those trends.”
Human residents of the area around the swamp will also benefit from the wetlands restoration project, Hackett said. “One of the great things about wetlands,” she said, is that they serve as a because water from heavy rains flows into them and is released gradually, rather than running off from impervious surfaces of more heavily developed land.
The ability of wetlands to release water more gradually helps improve water quality as well as air quality, Hackett said.
The project included the construction of 17 “wetland cells” — which Hackett defined as a “sub-unit within a wetland” that bring diverse habitat due to variations in water depth and other characteristics.
Work included “strategic earthwork and select ditch plugging,” Hackett said, including the addition of swales and hummocks, or mounds, which connect the wetland cells and help diversify the habitat.
She said the project was the brainchild of Andrew Martin, program manager for Delaware Wild Lands. Martin, Hackett said, “would probably tell you it’s been in the back of his mind for years.”
The project, from “conception to completion,” took about two years, she said. Martin “saw an opportunity to enhance the habitat” in the Long Field area and began the design. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “took the idea and put it on paper,” Hackett said.
Lyndon Hitchens Excavating of Frankford executed the earthwork involved in the project. Delaware Wild Lands has worked with the company in the past, Hackett said, creating a “high level of trust” between the two. In addition to the Fish and Wildlife Service, partners in the project included The Nature Conservancy in Maryland/DC and Ducks Unlimited. All of those organizations helped with funding the project, according to Hackett.
Now that the excavation is complete, the next phase of the project will include the planting of more than 10,000 native trees and shrubs over the 80-acre Long Field, including baldcypress, Atlantic white cedar and buttonbush.
The plants will grow into a forested wetland that will serve to clean and cool the air, slow climate change through carbon sequestration, absorb rain from heavy storms thus reducing flooding. The new trees will also help filter harmful pollutants from groundwater, Hackett said.