With loved ones at their sides, recently-elected Sussex County officials placed their left hands on the Bible, raised their right hands and vowed to carry out their responsibilities “freely acknowledging the powers of this office flow from the people I am privileged to represent.”
County Councilmen John Rieley and Doug Hudson, Sheriff Robert Lee, Register of Wills Greg Fuller and Recorder of Deeds Alexandra Reed Baker, during a swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 3, further promised to “place the public interests above any special or personal interests, to respect the right of future generations and to share the rich historic and natural heritage of Delaware.”
Rieley — the father of 11 children and grandfather of 25, with two more expected — was asked by a photographer if, along with his wife, any other family members would be in the picture. He laughed and said, “If they were all here, we’d take up half the room.”
The officials were all elected in November.
None of them commented or talked about their goals after being sworn in at the County Administration Building in Georgetown on Tuesday, but a few days earlier, Rieley told the Coastal Point that Council President Mike Vincent had asked him and Hudson to submit their priorities to him.
“The immediate things are: We have a Master Plan Communities ordinance in process. We have to complete that and get it up and running. It will be for larger residential developments, like Freeman is talking about another one on Route 9. We haven’t seen the plans yet, but the rumor is it will be like Bayside in Selbyville, where Freeman Stage is now.” (The former Freeman Stage at Bayside is now known as the Freeman Arts Pavilion.)
“A large development like that would give guidelines for what we would like to see,” said Rieley “We want to see additional services, retail, embedded as part of the development, to reduce the amount of trips out on the roads, so people don’t have to go out as much. That is on the immediate horizon,” he said.
Rieley said Sussex County Engineer Hans Medlarz had made a presentation to the county council a month or so ago “about what he called enhancement to the Clean Water Act.”
“If we can launch it properly, we can create wetlands and set them aside to improve water quality for inland bays and get credits. It creates a marketplace where we get these credits from the EPA, and we can sell them to people who need additional credits for whatever they are doing. We can monetize those credits. I want to see us buy more open space for that, so we would get actual credits, and take that cash and buy additional open space.
“We also need to follow through with affordable housing and make it affordable for ownership. We did rentals, and now we need to do home ownership.
“I have a lot of ongoing goals that we need to make sure we stay on top of — public safety, that response times are as good or improving. The State said they will take over high-speed internet. I haven’t seen it, but I want to be sure they are doing that, and if they aren’t, we have to see what we can do,” Rieley said.
Hudson, retired after a lifelong career as a police officer, said public safety is his main goal.
“When it comes to the police and law enforcement, and fire and EMS services — making sure they have enough funding, that we have enough people and the recruitment and retention of younger people. The council supplements the state police with approximately $3.8 million for 22 extra troopers in our county. This year, the County increased our budget by $800,000 for fire and EMS,” he had said before the November election, while speaking at an event during his campaign.
“Another important issue facing Sussex County is land-use decisions. And when it comes to land use, it’s important to keep our balance — the balance between the growth we are seeing in Sussex while maintaining our rural, coastal character and, at the same time, providing the services that our residents and visitors have come to expect. Also, the balance between property rights and the development pressure the county is experiencing,” Hudson said.
He is also committed to preserving land and donating a piece of property the County owns to the Nanticoke Indians.
“We bought a piece of land on Route 24, east of Millsboro, and my goal is to reach an agreement with the Nanticoke Tribe,” he said.
The 40-acre parcel abuts land the Nanticokes already own, across from the Indian Center on Route 24 and near the Nanticoke Indian Museum.
“I talked to them. I have been in several meetings with them so far, and they are certainly in favor. We just have to work out some details,” Hudson told the Coastal Point.
Lee, a Republican who has served as sheriff for the past eight years, was a Seaford police officer 25 years, and worked 10 more years with the Fugitive Unit for the Attorney General’s Office before running for sheriff.
“There are no real issues in regard to what we are doing right now. We have overcome many obstacles during the virus, the COVID time, and created awareness that have made us better able to be successful in the execution of sheriff sales and delivery of legal documents,” he said.
He and his staff “will continue to handle legal documents, sheriff sales and munition postings and delinquencies,” he had said during his campaign.
He said if he was reelected, he would work to better educate the public about the duties of the Sheriff’s Office.
In November, Hudson, representing District 4, and Rieley, representing District 5, both won second, four-year terms.
Republican Hudson defeated newcomer challenger Democrat Nathan Mitchell with 64 percent of the vote. Hudson received 15,189, and Mitchell garnered 8,668 votes.
Republican Rieley received 10,629 votes, for 63 percent, and contender Billy Edwards, a Democrat, got 37 percent or 6,124 votes.
Lee won a third four-year term, soundly winning over challenger James Brittingham. Lee received 61,644 votes, or 82 percent, to Brittingham’s 12,884 votes.