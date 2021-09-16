Opponents of what they consider excessive development in Sussex County will protest with songs, petitions, signs and banners on Tuesday, Sept. 21, outside county administration offices in Georgetown.
In case of rain, the protest, planned for 9:30 a.m. to noon, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
“This rally provides an opportunity for Sussex residents to voice their concern to county officials that the cumulative and detrimental effect of uncontrolled development without long-term planning and adequate infrastructure is resulting in unacceptable traffic congestion and producing a negative impact on the environment and homeowner value,” organizer David Breen wrote.
“County officials are overlooking the cumulative, detrimental impact of uncontrolled development without long-term planning and adequate infrastructure on homeowner value, traffic congestion and the environment.”
Those planning to join the Enough is Enough protest are being asked to take signs, have slogans in mind, and to wear hats to protect themselves from the sun and comfortable shoes as they object to several developments.
Among those Breen mentioned are the Evans Farm project near Millville and Ocean View, Bent Creek Estates near Selbyville and Cedar Pines near Bethany Beach, as well as pending requests to build a hotel and restaurant west of Fenwick Island, for Evergreen near Bethany Beach and for Baywood Gardens in the Long Neck area.
Others include the approved Terrapin Island in Angola, Chappell Farm on Cave Neck, Monarch Glen in Cool Spring, Estates at Oyster Rock, and Crosswalk at S-Bend on Camp Arrowhead Road in Angola.
“Now is the time to make our voices heard,” Boe Daley of Selbyville wrote in a letter to the Coastal Point.
“Finally, a chance to do something about the issues we all complain about. … The County Council will be meeting inside while we meet outside. The issues [include] how uncontrolled development and lack of infrastructure are negatively impacting traffic, environment and our quality of life,” Daley wrote.
Comments made at meetings “are falling on deaf ears,” she said later, during a phone interview, adding that opponents want to see changes “to the application process, overdevelopment and all the things that are tied into that.”
“We don’t feel it’s being done in a smart way, and we feel they are damaging our environment. Eventually, they will be gone, but so will the tourists. It will be too overcrowded. Everybody always loved the rural aspect. That is one thing that always brought people here,” she said.
Council members have said in the past that if they deny development, developers could sue the County for not upholding their property rights, but Daley said she is tired of hearing that reasoning.
“Developers have the money to hire lawyers and to sue, and we don’t, so are we going to be bullied by that?” she asked.
County Councilman Doug Hudson this week told the Coastal Point that protesters have every right to make their concerns heard, but that elected officials “can’t tell people they can’t sell their land.”
“You just can’t do that. People have rights to develop. You just can’t shut down development completely. You cannot have a building moratorium. I will not support that. People ask me all time to have a building moratorium until the roads catch up. Everybody always complains about the traffic, but what do the carpenters do, the welders and the plumbers, what do they do, where do they work, while we are having a moratorium? And DelDOT controls the roads,” Hudson said.
Councilman John Rieley added that it’s good to “see people exercise their rights to free speech.”
“As a councilman, I can tell you I understand their concerns, because since the onset of the pandemic, growth in this area has hit all-time highs. I think many people are considering the direction the county is headed and what we can do to maintain the quality of life we enjoy, and input from the public is welcomed. As always, we will review applications carefully and act in accordance with state law and county ordinances, and strive to give consideration to all parties,” Rieley said.
Prior to the protest, sign-making events are planned. Suggested protest songs include “Big Yellow Taxi,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and “This Land is Your Land.”
Breen even suggested alternative lyrics for the latter, including “This land is your land, and this land is my land, From Brandywine to the Fenwick Island, From Ft. DuPont Park to the Gulf Stream waters, This land was made for you and me.”