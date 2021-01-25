The Delaware Democratic Party is required to reorganize their leadership following a presidential election. As such, all Sussex County Representative Districts (RDs) have scheduled a reorganization caucus during January. The caucus for the 41st RD is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the reorganization caucus will be held via Zoom teleconference.
To attend the 41st RD reorganization caucus, one must be a registered Democrat for at least one year prior to the date of the Jan. 28 caucus and be a resident of the 41st RD. The 41st RD includes the areas of Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford and Selbyville. (Delawareans can verify the representative district in which they reside at ivote.de.gov.)
It is required that a person interested in participating in the 41st RD reorganization caucus register in advance so that their eligibility can be validated. Simply email 41RDfems@gmail.com or call (302) 542-7188 and request a registration form. Caucus registrations must be received by noon on Thursday, Jan. 28. Once registration information is verified, eligible persons will receive a link to the caucus Zoom meeting.