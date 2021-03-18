There’s no question that Sussex County roads are congested. Although regular paving and safety projects are common, Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) officials want to take a comprehensive look at life and travel in northern Sussex County. That’s why their first step is to collect public comments in an ongoing Coastal Corridors Transportation Study, regarding east–west travel in northern Sussex County, including Route 404, Route 16 and all areas in between, from Route 1 west to the Maryland border.
“We need to start by listening to the folks that live and work there,” said DelDOT Secretary Nicole Majeski. “Those that live in the area, know it better, so … we need to get the suggestions on how we can improve the area.”
“I think it’s critical we maintain the quality of life in Sussex County,” said County Administrator Todd Lawson. “I’m a sixth-generation Sussex Countian, so myself and my family know firsthand what it means to … enjoy the small-town and rural way of life we have here. But the challenge is to maintain quality of life, even as more people come here, travel here, and travel on our roads. That’s really important for our future, to remain economically competitive.”
The Coastal Corridors Transportation Study began in 2019. Maryland widened its half of Route 404, which moves traffic faster. Delaware beaches will always be a popular destination for visitors. Plus, general development means more people and cars trying to move around.
This month, DelDOT presented the issue and requested public input at a series of virtual workshops, including March 11 for Georgetown audiences. Previously, officials had spoken with various stakeholders, including government officials, residents, schools, businesses and emergency service providers.
Now, they want everyone’s input on mobility, safety and quality of life in the study region.
“The point of this study is to understand that traffic growth is [guaranteed] to happen, so how do we ensure traffic growth helps communities, rather than harming them?” said Jeff Riegner of engineering firm Whitman, Requardt and Associates LLP.
“We don’t have a set project. This is a study,” emphasized DelDOT’s Andrew Bing. “What the data shows, comments we get from the public — maybe there’s a way we can get some consensus around ideas in the future.”
After everyone submits comments, “We’ll take the information back [and] start running the traffic models with concurrent conditions and what future conditions might look like,” said Majeski, “and make a better-informed decision about what our next step should be.”
Traffic engineers began examining safety data and located collision “hotspots” at many of the major intersections. More than 3,200 collisions occurred in study area between 2017 and 2020, including 14 fatal crashes.
People have described the importance of mass-evacuation routes and getting emergency vehicles through daily congestion. Technology is a challenge, as GPS directs heavy traffic and large vehicles onto small local roads that weren’t meant for that capacity.
They discussed housing developments and chicken farms. They worried about customer traffic either overwhelming or completely disappearing from The Circle in Georgetown. Many service workers live in the affordable west but travel east, so congestion isn’t just on weekends, but daily. They also mentioned bike trails and public transit.
“DelDOT looks at every mode of transportation nowadays. DelDOT is no longer just a highway agency,” said Riegner.
“We heard it’s important that the public be involved in the conversations about how to plan for future traffic growth,” Riegner said. “We’re doing our best to plan for the future. It’s hard to do that … but we have a pretty good idea of what’s coming, and we want to make sure you’re in on the ground floor … as traffic grows.”
DelDOT expects to host another public workshop later this year. Later, after creating traffic models to better understand existing conditions and likely future conditions, DelDOT will return to the public with information on transportation needs or problems to be addressed.
DelDOT has several projects under way or about to begin in the region, although they’re unrelated to the Coastal Corridors Study: several grade-separated intersections (or overpasses) along Route 113 due to the high crash volume; relocation of Park Avenue in Georgetown; a handful of bridge and trail projects; and the Georgetown East Gateway improvements near Airport Road/Sand Hill Road.
Details on the study are online at coastalcorridors.deldot.gov. To submit feedback, contact Project Manager Jennifer Cinelli-Miller at coastalcorridors@delaware.gov or (302) 760-2549. People can also write to DelDOT Community Relations, Coastal Corridors Study; P.O. Box 778; Dover, DE 19903.
The March 11 presentation (and all others) was recorded and posted online at the “DelawareDOT” YouTube channel. For more information on all DelDOT projects, visit https://deldot.gov/projects.