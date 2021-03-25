The Sussex County Council this week received an update about plans for a 20,000-square-foot Emergency Operations Complex addition in Georgetown — an estimated $12 million project that will be included in the proposed County 2022-fiscal-year budget.
County Administrator Todd Lawson told council members at the Tuesday, March 23, meeting that construction on the project could begin next year. “It’s been a long time coming,” Lawson said as Council President Michael Vincent thanked everyone who has helped with planning.
Robbie Murray, director of the County’s Emergency Medical Services, reviewed efficiency measures in the plans and said the building will have gated parking for the security of employees and for emergency vehicles. Planned are an operations garage, logistics warehouse, bunk rooms, newly designed lobby and commercial kitchen.
A classroom will have the capacity for 50 students, who will also make use of simulation rooms.
“I’m sure, at the end of the day, the results will be great,” Vincent said about the structure where 911 dispatchers and emergency personnel will be located.
In honor of farmers
County Councilman John Rieley reminded council members, and the public, to appreciate farmers, who work hard to feed the nation, as the country observed National Ag Day on Tuesday, March 23.
“If you like to eat, thank a farmer,” Rieley said.
“Thank your wife,” Council President Michael Vincent said with a smile. (Rieley’s wife’s family owns a chicken farm in the Millsboro area.)
National Ag Day is “a day to recognize and celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture,” according to the website at www.agday.org.
“Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture,” the website states.
The National Ag Day program encourages Americans to understand how food and fiber products are produced, value the role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy, and appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
Remembering a former employee
Sussex County Council members paused to remember longtime County employee Lynn Bullock, who died March 18.
Council president Michael Vincent said Bullock started working for the County in 1990, in the Emergency Operations Complex, and was employed there 16 years.
According to his obituary, the 76-year-old Bullock, a Millsboro resident, also served as a Millsboro town councilman and mayor, and volunteered for the Millsboro Fire Department beginning in 1967, serving as president and chief engineer, among other roles.