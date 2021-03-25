The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission was set this week to preside over a public hearing concerning property on the north corner of the intersection of Railway Road and Old Mill Road near Ocean View and Millville — the site of a proposed 200-unit apartment complex.
The public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 25, at 6 p.m., (after Coastal Point press time for this week) in Room 540 of the Carter Partnership Center at Delaware Technical Community College, 21179 College Drive, Georgetown. According to information on the meeting agenda, the public was being encouraged to watch it live online at https://sussexcountyde.gov/council-chamber-broadcast. (To call in and make a comment during the live broadcast, dial (302) 394-5036, Conference Code 570176.)
Those who attended in person were to undergo a wellness and security screening, including a no-touch temperature check. Everyone attending was required to wear a protective face mask.
Tom Goglia, one of the members of the Evans Farm Watch Coalition, which is opposed to the development, said residents of Bay Forest, where he lives, became aware of plans for the 48-acre parcel in December 2019.
“They are proposing to build 200 apartment units in a neighborhood that is largely two-story, individual homes. It sits in the middle of everything, and it will create traffic, pollution, stormwater issues…” Goglia said.
The proposed development is 90 feet from his home.
“It’s in my back yard, but that’s not the reason I’m opposed. There are major issues associated with it. It will add 400 more cars to the area, kids going to school. There are a lot of bicyclists, pedestrians, in that area. Railway has the same situation. Clubhouse Road there is the same situation.
“This development is highly controversial,” Goglia asserted. “We have seven communities that are part of the Evans Farm Watch Coalition, and we are recruiting several more. We have circulated petitions. We have over 600 signatures. We have letters going in.”
He said he is concerned that Railway and Old Mill roads — neither having shoulders — have high traffic volumes and that a 2008 Delaware Department of Transportation review of the project stated it would cause the roads to drop below service levels that are acceptable.
The public hearing was originally scheduled for Feb. 18, but was canceled then due to snow.
In early February, Goglia and members of the coalition had asked that it be delayed a month or two from Feb. 18, so they could get vaccinated against the coronavirus and feel safe attending the hearing.
“Our group of 400-plus includes many senior Sussex County citizens who are part of the Stage 1B vaccination eligibility program. Many are further complicated with individual health risks. The opening of Stage 1B inoculations is being overwhelmed by seniors requesting appointments. Many sites are anticipating offering appointments in late February,” he had told the Coastal Point at the time.
Goglia told county officials that the developer had waited 10 years to renew the application for the project, and senior citizens’ lives “should not be risked for the sake of expedience.”
County Administrator Todd Lawson replied that the County had spent months establishing an alternative venue for public hearings and had chosen Delaware Tech for its location, size, and ability to accommodate technical needs and the public’s safety.
“We sincerely believe that we are able to host these hearings in a setting that is safe and accessible to all,” Lawson wrote.