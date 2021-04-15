Some nearby residents are expressing disappointment in the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendation last week to approve construction of 200 new apartments on a parcel near Millville and Ocean View, despite nearly five hours of opposition at the March 25 public hearing on the application.
“Sussex County has completely lost its mind with regards to development,” resident Don Shope told the Coastal Point. He lives in Bethany Bay, which was also developed by Linder & Co., the developer of the proposed apartment complex.
“I hate the idea of 200 apartments jamming our roadways and exploiting our limited resources, effectively blocking the roads we have to use daily,” Shope said. “Any jerk with a bag of money gets approved and let the residents suffer. Both existing and future residents. The turn lane on [Route] 26 helps, sure, but it still takes me 45 minutes to get to the beach some days, less than 5 miles away. And how many years was that project in the making? And how many thousands more residents have been approved and built since then? How many people can they pack into this area before nobody wants to come here, live here or do business here?
“If I want daily beltway traffic delays, I’ll move back to D.C. The P&Z Commission is ruining the area for everyone,” Shope said.
He sent Coastal Point a picture from a friend who lives in Banks Acres, near the proposed apartments, and said it illustrates flooding coming from the Evans Farm parcel, where the apartments are proposed to be built, across Railway to Banks Acres.
“The County doesn’t take care of what we have already, yet insists on more building. It makes no sense,” Shope said.
He said he plans to attend the Sussex County Council meeting on Tuesday, April 25, when the matter will go before the council for a final decision, and that he will continue to write letters of objection.
Shope asked who at the County he could call to register complaints, but attempts to get e-mail addresses or telephone numbers to reach P&Z Commissioners were met with resistance by Chip Guy, who handles public relations for the County. Guy said Commission members have not historically commented on their recommendations, because it’s an advisory board and the matter is headed for the county council.
No contact information for P&Z Commission members is posted on the Sussex County government website.
Sussex County Councilman Doug Hudson, who represents District 4, which includes Ocean View, would not reply to questions about receiving complaints from constituents or how he would vote on the matter, saying only, “I’m sorry, but I am legally bound not to discuss it before the public hearing.”
The apartments are proposed for the intersection of Railway and Old Mill roads in Ocean View.
At the Thursday, April 8, P&Z meeting — two weeks after the public hearing before the commission — the project was recommended for approval on a 4-1 vote, with Commission President Robert Wheatley and Commissioners J. Bruce Mears, Holly Wingate and R. Keller Hopkins in favor and Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson opposed.
Although the commission imposed requirements on the project in making the recommendation for approval, Ocean View resident Dave Bartlett called them “boilerplate conditions,” such as asking that trees are planted and existing soil not be disturbed, and verifying where the bus stop will be for students attending Lord Baltimore Elementary School.
“It’s amazing they won’t listen to reason. It will never change. It will take a Biblical event for that to change,” Bartlett said about commission members, who he said he feels “rubberstamp every development.”
Tom Goglia of the Evans Farm Watch Coalition told the Coastal Point that he and fellow opponents of the project are “obviously disappointed in the commission’s decision.”
“We feel strongly that they have ignored the voices of the citizens they are empowered to represent. They have either ignored or failed to properly consider the major issues and concerns we raised at the public hearing. Our community is more at risk today as a result of this decision,” he said.
Other objectors at the March 25 public hearing included a woman who compared overdevelopment in the county to a cancer that she said will continue to grow simply because residents want to say they live at the beach, and several who said their peace and quality of life are being compromised because of too much development.
Goglia, during the public hearing, called the proposed apartments “the wrong development in the wrong place at the wrong time,” especially since traffic is heavy now and when beach traffic arrives this summer, drivers will sit at some intersections for five traffic light cycles before being able to turn, he said.
Attorney David Hutt of the Morris James law firm in Georgetown, representing the developer, Linder & Co., testified that the proposal is for 17 buildings containing a total of 200 units, with the entrance off Old Mill Road.
Stormwater management is proposed along Railway Avenue. Across the street, there currently is a farmhouse and chicken coop, which would be removed and replaced with a maintenance building. The older buildings have asbestos, but Hutt said it would be abated during removal.
The apartments would be annually leased, with rent ranging from $1,300 to $1,900 monthly, with a maximum of two people per bedroom. The number of apartments would be equal to 113 single-family homes, he said.