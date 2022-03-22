Sussex County is putting it all out there when it comes to its finances.
County Finance Director Gina A. Jennings recently unveiled to the county council a new financial information portal on the County’s website that allows users to see how the County is spending taxpayer money. Users can search information on the County’s annual budget and its “checkbook” of day-to-day transactions, as well as payroll expenses. The information can be searched, sorted and graphed, even shared through social media channels.
The portal, which is tied into the County’s Munis financial software package, pulls real-time information and displays it for users through a series of tiles, charts and graphics. Creation of the portal followed the County receiving nearly $45.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and to satisfy the public’s growing interest in how public dollars are spent, Jennings said.
“It is my hope that the public will utilize this site, not only to see how the County spends the ARPA funds, but to see how we utilize their tax dollars — their investment in people and programs — each and every day,” she said. “This is enhanced transparency. It’s just good government.”
The portal is available via a link on the Finance page of the County website, or directly by visiting https://sussexco.finance.socrata.com/#!/dashboard.