A portion of the $5,000 requested by the Millsboro Little League to help pay for a new $20,000 speaker system at the ballpark, was approved by the Sussex County Council during their Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting.
County Councilman John Rieley expressed his desire to donate $1,000 from his grants account, and the council unanimously agreed.
The old, outdated speaker system at W.B. Adkins Memorial Park is used for all three fields and the concession stand, Jeremy Blades, president of the Millsboro Little League, said.
He said some funding has been raised through registration fees and from donations, but “without the funding from the County, it will more of a financial hardship.”
Integrity Sound Solutions will install the system.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said the Town provides $20,000 in annual funding for miscellaneous improvements at the ballpark and pays the electric and water bills.
“We’ve always had a good relationship with them,” Hudson said, adding that improvements will also be made to restrooms at the park.
“The Town of Millsboro helps us out with different things and when we do the fields. We have field sponsors who help with the upgrades that we do, by planting grass, and two years ago we redid the dugouts,” Blades said.
About 400 boys and girls, ages 4 to 16, from Millsboro, the Longneck area and into Gumboro, are involved with the Millsboro Little League, starting with preschoolers who play tee-ball and continuing with girls’ softball and boys’ baseball.
W.B. Atkins Memorial Park is known as the home of the Little League in Millsboro and has five fields for softball and baseball.