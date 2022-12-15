The Sussex County Council this week agreed to continue referring ethics and code of conduct matters to the state’s Public Integrity Commission, and to not form its own conduct-review entity.
“I don’t see why the County needs a commission. You’re going to appoint somebody you know, probably. To me, it’s easier. … Why would we want to create another form of government at a cost? They do a good job. I see no reason to do anything separate from what they do. Use what they already have in place,” Council President Michael Vincent said after listening to presentations by County Administrator Todd Lawson, Finance Director Gina Jennings and County Attorney Everett Moore.
“The state commission is a very good, well-established process, which is very important,” Moore said.
“A lot of people think everything is a good-old-boy network, and if Sussex County is making its own decisions, a lot of people are going to say they are protecting someone, but with the State process, we know who is on the commission. Even if something came forward and was raised to the level of potentially criminal implications, the deputy attorney general is in there and can refer it. Having that separate organization is healthier and would give the public a much greater sense of independence than if it were a Sussex County organization doing so,” Moore said.
Lawson told council members he felt it was necessary to outline the County’s association with the Public Integrity Commission (PIC), at the Tuesday, Dec. 13, council meeting after receiving questions from the public about how code-of-conduct matters are handled. He said if the County wished to form its own commission, the council would have to follow state law that requires following state code, or would have to adopt more stringent code.
If the County established its own commission, council members would have to decide which parts of the state code to make more stringent, establish membership qualifications and hire legal representation.
“It would all be new, and conflicts would occur, or could occur. It would be new for us. We would have to start something. You would have to ask yourself what part of the code you want to be more stringent and how would we establish the ethics commission?” Lawson said.
Among advantages of Sussex County continuing to fall under state code is that “everything is already established and in place,” Lawson said.
“We have a lot of rules and regulations in place that Council and the public are probably unaware of,” Lawson said, as he reviewed terms including “rules of procedure,” which the council reviews every January, adjusts and endorses, and “conflict of interest.”
“We fall under the state’s Code of Conduct, which numerous jurisdictions around the state do. We’re often asked what the other counties do,” Lawson said.
Kent County has its own Code of Conduct but no ethics commission. New Castle County has a Code of Conduct, adopted in 1990, and an Ethics Commission appointed by its council, with ethics training for both elected officials and employees.
“They have a pretty robust website, when it comes to their code of conduct,” Lawson said. Last year, two opinions were issued by the commission, which operates on a $344,000 annual budget.
“We do ask for guidance from the state commission throughout the year, quite often. When there are opinions between our attorneys, we are able to access them. They provide great information. They are fairly timely. They respond in a timely fashion, since they meet weekly or biweekly,” Lawson said.
There are also special meetings, Moore said, adding that he has asked for advisory opinions, and special meetings have been scheduled to provide advice quickly.
Delaware’s Public Integrity Commission website, at www.depic.delaware.gov, has synopses of opinions, with names of those involved removed, organized in bulleted lines for the public to read.
Jennings said that, in her role, she protects tax dollars and takes following code-of-conduct practices seriously.
In 2015, the federal government issued new guidance concerning conflict of interest “so when we take federal funds, we have guidance to be sure that money is spent correctly,” she said.
She found the County had nothing in writing from employees guaranteeing they understood code-of-conduct rules and felt they should be trained. In 2019, Jennings worked with Moore and auditors, and came up with an annual disclosure form for County Council that asks if any members have had an association or economic relationship with them and if they, or anyone in their families, accepted gifts or otherwise benefited. The County’s website has a place for employees to make anonymous reports.
Moore suggested the County website also have a link to the state’s Public Integrity Commission.