The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, May 11, meeting, approved grants for several organizations.
A $1,000 grant was approved for the Delaware Community Foundation to the Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club for Flags for Heroes.
More than 500 flags will be displayed in public locations the week before and after Memorial Day.
They will be placed on The Circle in Georgetown, along Route 404 at Delaware Technical Community College, across from the Millsboro Post Office, at the post office, at Millsboro Town Hall and at the east entrance to Millsboro.
About 100 flags will be displayed in those locations for the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.
Council members also approved a $4,000 grant to the Urban Garden Initiative Corporation for a youth garden project.
The goal is to “inspire and empower youth to achieve urban sustainability through gardening” with the goal of “creating a greener, better and more sustainable planet,” according to the website at www.urbangardeninginitiative.org.
The council granted $1,000 to the Ocean View Historical Society (OVHS) for its Hall’s Store Visitors & Education Center.
Hall’s Store is what the Ocean View area was known as until April 13, 1889, when the town was incorporated. It took its earlier name from the general store that was a central fixture of the area. The history of Ocean View dates back to the Colonial era. The Hall’s Store Visitors & Education Center is a re-creation of the namesake general store at the OVHS’s facility in Ocean View, with historical education in mind.