Sussex County Administrator Todd Lawson, in presenting a review of bills passed and discussed during this year’s Delaware state legislative session, said lawmakers ended the session “with limited damage this year,” but he expressed concern about certain legislation, including House Bill 2, concerning the control of marijuana.
Two marijuana-related bills were enacted, one concerning the criminal side and one outlining the ability to establish marijuana cultivation, testing and retail stores for permitted recreational use. The bill makes provisions for municipalities to prohibit those related activities within town limits — and some towns already have — but doesn’t make the same provisions for counties, Lawson said.
“So that tells us these facilities will be allowed in unincorporated areas,” he said, adding that County officials have asked lawyers to further study the bill “and see what can be done in the county.”
The bill won’t be enacted for one year, so there is time to request changes, he said.
House Bill 62, concerning reassessments, also passed and is ready for the governor’s signature.
“This is something we worked on. This requires all three counties to reassess within five years,” Lawson said, adding that several parts of the Delaware code still have to be addressed.
House Bill 127, concerning fire protection, has been delayed while officials in all three Delaware counties work on a sustainability study.
The purpose of that bill is to provide each county with the ability to impose a fire-protection fee that would help fund fire companies. A county that enacts the fee must deposit all money collected from the fee into an account that is segregated from the county’s general funds and establish criteria for distribution fire companies providing fire protection in the county.
A county may, by ordinance, “establish penalties for the failure to pay a fire protection fee and establish procedures to abate the penalty,” according to the bill.
Senate Bill 186 concerns schools, with the synopsis explaining, “This act enables Sussex County to use the voluntary school assessment to address the impact of residential development on school capacity.”
House Bill 246 concerns riparian buffers, or strips of vegetation planted next to bodies of water. That bill remains in committee and will continue to be discussed during the 2024 legislative session, Lawson said, adding, “Drain ditch in the agricultural community is a big red flag.”
The synopsis of the bill states that, currently, each county has its own riparian buffer requirements. The intent of this bill is to make minimum riparian buffer areas uniform throughout the state in unincorporated areas and incorporated municipalities that do not have separate storm sewer system permits.
It seeks to create a new chapter “which sets forth the following minimum riparian buffer areas: 300 feet to the streamline, as defined by the mean high water line, of any tidal water body, tidal steam or tidal marsh; 300 feet to the shoreline, as defined by the mean highwater line, of any nontidal freshwater body, lake, pond, or blue-line stream; and 50 feet to the shoreline or top of bank, as defined by a greater than 50 percent change in slope in a distance of less than 10 feet of any non-blueline stream, creek or drainage ditch.”
It would require all three counties, by June 30, 2024, to amend land use laws by adopting the minimum riparian buffer areas and adopting rules and regulations.
Lawson said another red flag is requiring counties to establish buffer requirements inside town limits and said the agricultural community “has great concerns.” He said he will be watching to see “if there is intent to really move this forward.”
On the financial side, he said, there were “some real wins” including funding to add two more state troopers per year during the next three years and $1 million in funding for paramedics.
Delaware State Police honored in 100th year
Council members presented a proclamation to the Delaware State Police in honor of the agency’s 100th anniversary.
Read by Lawson, the proclamation states the council recognized the organization for making significant contributions to the state and celebrates the agency’s growth.
It states the agency has grown and prospered tremendously since its humble beginnings, when it provided mostly traffic enforcement, and has now become a full-fledged agency charged with many duties. It honors the more than 700 officers who represent the largest force in the state and which has been a valued partner with the county government, making a safer community.
Council President Michael Vincent presented the proclamation to state police officials, one who thanked them on behalf of Col. Melissa Zebley, who was unable to be there.
“We thank you for honoring us on our centennial year and we are looking forward to partnering with Sussex County during our next 100 years. Thank you for taking time out of your busy agenda to honor us,” he said.
“We certainly appreciate the cooperation of all you guys and gals and we will continue to work with you,” Vincent said.
Affordable housing update
During the Public Comments portion of the meeting, Michelle Williams of the Sussex Housing Group told the council that volunteers from the organization provide information about affordable housing and uphold a mission to foster safe, affordable and fair housing while building community.
She said the problem of being able to find affordable housing is experienced nationwide “so examining what is happening across country might be helpful.”
The Sussex Housing Group is creating a study to analyze the situation, and each council member will be given a detailed report about housing in the district he or she represents. The report will contain details about population, the number of housing units available and needed and prices.
“If you have any burning questions, please contact me so I can add those elements into the study,” Williams told the council.
Request to change law
Renita Harmon of Lincoln, also speaking during the Public Comments portion of the meeting, said she recently rented a home in Lincoln but was surprised to learn there’s a countywide law prohibiting living in recreational vehicles and requiring the vehicles be used only for storage.
She said she never knew about the law and said sometimes it’s necessary to live in an RV, if family members need a place to stay or if a person’s home is damaged, possibly due to a storm.
“It’s going to put us in a crisis. Think about it,” she urged, adding that few people can afford $2,000 per month to rent an apartment.
“What happens when next virus breaks out? We need some place to put people so they can quarantine — maybe in a camper — but this law is stopping that. … Ellendale didn’t use to get tornados. Did that not shock anybody but me? A tornado pulls off half your house, but you can’t live in your camper? A camper is easy to fix and replace. Next tornado comes, we can jump in that camper and go,” she said.