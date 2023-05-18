By unanimous vote, the Sussex County Council, at their Tuesday, May 16, meeting, agreed to establish a three-tier policy for presenting letters, tributes and proclamations.
“We should make it consistent,” Council President Mike Vincent told fellow council members.
“Mike Vincent shouldn’t walk in here and get a tribute or a proclamation to give to — I’m just going to pull something out of the sky — a proclamation to the custodial staff at Seaford High School. My concern is how that makes the entire custodial staff in the entire county feel. That would be very unfair. At the end of the day, this is about the people. It’s about the people in this county. It’s not about Mike Vincent with a photo opportunity in the newspaper when I’m running in a campaign or something. It’s about the people,” Vincent said.
Rules and procedures for proclamations were firmly in place 10 or 12 years ago and approved at the county level before being presented, he said.
“We stopped doing that and it wasn’t a big issue, but now we have to go back. Somebody said we have more important things to do than this,” Vincent said, but he felt it was important enough to talk about with officials in both Kent and New Castle counties to learn their procedures.
“We need to set a standard so we can all be consistent and have the same treatment and same issues. And, we have to create guardrails on what these documents are for, so when somebody gets something from Sussex County it is something that means something to them, something they will cherish and be proud of,” he said.
Council members approved three tiers, with Vincent outlining each and the council discussing them in reverse numerical order, from No. 3 to No. 1.
Tier 3 is council members sending congratulatory letters, rather than proclamations or tributes, and Vincent said they should be handwritten, “to show someone we appreciate what they have done.”
He said he was told a Sussex County resident who received one kept it on his refrigerator for years.
“That’s how much it meant to that family,” he said.
Tier 2 is sending tributes and memoriams to celebrate someone who has died “but did a lot of things to benefit Sussex County,” Vincent said.
Tier 1 is presenting proclamations from the entire council after review by the county administrator, with the proclamation voted on and signed by each of the council members, reviewed by the county administrator and placed on the meeting agenda.
Councilman Mark Schaeffer told Vincent he agreed, “There should be some formality to the process,” and said he was pleased “to see the design within keeping of respect due to the citizens of the county.”
The policy will be included in the county council’s Rules & Procedures.