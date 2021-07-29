After more than three hours of testimony from the attorney representing Carl M. Freeman Companies and dozens of those opposed to a project Freeman is proposing, the Sussex County Council deferred its vote on the application.
“You have to understand, we’ve been presented with a tremendous volume of information,” Councilman John Rieley told the crowd assembled in the council chamber just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. The vote to defer was a unanimous 4-0, with Councilman Doug Hudson recusing himself and leaving the council chamber.
The council adjourned without saying when the matter would again be on their agenda.
Freeman is proposing the construction of a 70-room hotel and 8,500-square-foot restaurant on a 9.2-acre parcel that is heavy with wetlands and located just west of the ditch that connects Little Assawoman Bay to the Big Assawoman Bay. It would be off Route 54 near Lighthouse Road, in the vicinity of Treasure Beach RV Park & Campground and Papa Grande’s and Catch 24 restaurants.
The proposal has prompted dozens of objections from those who say it will cause more traffic on the already congested road and would be detrimental to the environment.
At the Thursday, July 8, Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, the commission recommended was for a denial of the project due to a tie vote of 2-2, with Commissioner Bruce Mears reading several reasons to deny, including that the area is listed as coastal in the County’s Comprehensive Plan, making a hotel and restaurant too intensive of a use, incompatible and out-of-character with surrounding properties. It would not promote the orderly growth of the county, Mears said.
Georgetown-based attorney Jim Fuqua, representing Freeman, began his long presentation to the county council on Tuesday by saying misinformation has been reported locally and circulated, including that Freeman wanted to build on state and federal regulated wetlands and that the P&Z Commission had denied the application.
He said neither was true, that the P&Z Commission vote on its recommendation to the council was a tie, not technically a denial, as was correctly reported by the Coastal Point.
He also said the proposed project would not disturb or touch wetlands and that there would even be a 20-foot buffer from non-tidal wetlands.
On Monday, Jeff Evans of the Freeman Companies released a statement specifying that no wetlands would be filled or impacted; that the project supports Sussex County Comprehensive Plan goals; that preserved open-space and buffer areas would total 1.95 acres; that less than 35 percent of the site would be developed; and that the site would be divided into two parcels, containing 2.55 acres for the restaurant and 6.65 acres for the hotel.
The Freeman Companies would make “significant infrastructure improvements, including adding a traffic light, to improve access and safety for the proposed project and existing residential and commercial uses that access to Route 54 from Bennett Avenue,” Freeman representatives wrote in the statement.
Yet, the topic of heavy traffic was on Rieley’s mind.
“Saturday morning on Route 54 is no fun, let’s be honest. And we’re going to add something like 1,200 more trips. … It’s like blowing more air into a balloon that is pretty full already,” Rieley said.
Fuqua said the worst of summer traffic is usually over by the end of July, that the area is a tourist destination “and that’s the way it is.”
“The question becomes what do we do with it?” he said.
Fuqua told the council that a land-use decision is not a popularity contest and shouldn’t be made by the council based on objections heard at the P&Z hearing, at Tuesday’s council meeting or in writing.
He said Freeman isn’t automatically entitled to approval, but because the project is on a major road, would be served by central water and sewer, is a mile from Fenwick Island and seeks to maintain the county’s goal of the area as a tourist destination “those considerations, factually and legally, do entitle them to your approval.”
Fuqua assured the council there would be 237 parking spaces — more than required — with parking areas lit, and that the restaurant would be upscale and not a fast-food establishment. The outdoor dining area would be on the west side of the building, with a view of wetlands and the bay. Dining outdoors would end by 10 p.m., and music and entertainment would be prohibited outdoors to be sure it wasn’t noisy.
Also planned is a landscaped buffer area along Route 54 and the west side of Bennett Avenue and throughout the parking area.
Fuqua said Freeman is asking for a conditional use and not a change of zone, allowing the council to impose conditions.
But opponents attending the council meeting adamantly called for denial of the request to build, including from a man who said not only would traffic become too heavy, but a signal light would be unwelcome.
Doris Pierce, a resident of Keenwick on the Bay, said that, during heavy rain, containment ponds fill quickly and stormwater, which is never clean, will flow into the wetlands, putting wildlife at risk. She called for the land to be made an environmental center.
“It’s tough to make these decisions, but courage comes from knowing you’re doing the right thing,” she said to applause.
One local resident said he has watched more and more development in the county, with no proper long-range planning. He said that, in 2017, he had asked county officials when enough would be enough, and on Tuesday he said he was begging the council to deny the request.
“We would like to view wetlands, rather than Ocean City traffic,” he said.
Because of poor planning decades ago, he said, “We’ve got a situation that I don’t think there’s a cure for, but adding more developments on top of it, I don’t think is the answer.”
A woman representing the Southern Sussex Community Action Group said she was “pleading with each and every one of you to vote no.”
Farmer Henry Bennett, whose ancestors once owned the property Freeman wants to build on, said he loves Sussex County, but the constant “rubber-stamping” makes life difficult. Agriculture is still the No. 1 business in Delaware, but it is hard to get equipment from one side of the road to the other because of heavy traffic, he said.
“Surrounded by sprawl, we can’t continue to farm. I strongly oppose this project, and I think it’s kind of ridiculous to have to take off work in the middle of our busiest season to come down here and ask the county council not to approve this project. … Your property rights end when they infringe on ours,” Bennett said.
He said landscaping around the hotel and restaurant will cause toxic chemicals to flow into the bay during high tide or a storm. “Nobody will be catching crabs … or anything for generations,” he said.
Others spoke against overdevelopment that they said they feared would force them out of their homes; that when rescuing the injured by airlifting them to a hospital, the property in question is one of the safest areas to land because other locations have too many poles, wires, people and vehicles; that they were worried there won’t be enough parking; and that 70 rooms in the proposed hotel will mean hundreds of people causing pedestrian and traffic jams.
Opponents also called for an independent traffic impact study; asserted Freeman has no right to “rape our land and take our wetlands”; said it’s possible on certain Saturdays to jog from Route 54 to the beach in Fenwick Island faster than driving there; and stated that if proponents say development “is what is it” then objectors will declare, “Enough is enough.”
Several people who called in for the hearing also spoke against the project, including a man who lived near Route 54 for many years and said it would block the view of Fenwick Island; a Selbyville woman who called for denial of the project for environmental reasons including concern about future sea-level rise; and a caller who wanted an independent environmental study.
A Frankford resident said that when she built her home 28 years ago, it was a peaceful environment, but now traffic goes by day and night, and often is backed up.
“I knew the people who owned this property, the Cannons … and I can tell you they are turning over in their graves right now, because they would never, ever, want to see this property developed in this manner. They were both animal lovers who loved nature. … If this gets approved, their legacy is gone,” she said.