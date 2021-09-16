The Sussex County Council, at is Tuesday, Sept. 14, meeting, unanimously approved $5,000 in funding for the Sussex County Health Coalition, following a presentation by Peggy Geisler, executive director of the organization.
“People in Sussex County are suffering from depression. We have seen a rise in alcoholism and other drugs. Sussex County is not immune to that,” she told council members, adding that the Coalition has a new, statewide awareness campaign chaired by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons and Geisler.
Funding previously approved by the council was used to enhance prevention services, she said. Last year, the council donated $5,000 and that money “helped us leverage another $20,000 for drug awareness in Sussex County,” Geisler said.
Advocacy was increased from 12 percent to more than 100 percent, and media coverage increased more than 127 percent, she said. This year, the focus will be on health education.
Through the awareness campaign, 150,000 residents have been reached statewide, with most of them in Sussex and Kent counties.
“It has been a great success,” Geisler said.
There are plans to discuss initiatives on the local TV talk show “Delmarva Life,” and a Rockin’ for Recovery concert is planned at Hudson Fields near Milton in October, featuring tribute bands, including one that plays Kidd Rock’s music.
The Health Coalition — whose mission statement is to “engage the entire community in a collaborative family-focused effort to improve the health of children, youth and families in Sussex County,” and which has committees targeting behavioral health, drug abuse, health, early childhood considerations and youth engagement — is working to provide Narcan training and with local police agencies “to get police engaged as friends.”
The Coalition’s Delaware Goes Purple Campaign targets drug-abuse awareness.
“This is a grassroots effort. We raised close to $60,000 last year, with help from local organizations. We are asking for your support again this year. We really feel strongly about education and prevention activities. We have a plan. Every year we are working on our plan. We will be measuring again in 2023 to see where we are,” Geisler told council members.