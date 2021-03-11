The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, March 9, meeting, approved a funding increase for its contribution to the state Office of Animal Welfare, from $768,000 to $853,422. The money will come from the County’s General Fund.
Council approval was by a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Cynthia Green in opposition and Council President Michael Vincent and Councilmen John Rieley, Doug Hudson and Mark Schaeffer in favor.
Christine Motoyoshi, executive director of the Office of Animal Welfare, told council members the increase will be used to hire three more staff members and to adjust need based on the state’s population growth.
Motoyoshi explained that the agency is the animal-welfare law-enforcement unit for the state and provides services including enforcing rabies control and handling animal cruelty cases. Under the leadership of Mark Tobin, it employs 24 certified animal-welfare officers throughout Delaware and seven dispatchers.
In 2019, there were almost 21,000 calls for service, including requests for help with dog bites. The agency oversees an animal-welfare certification program for all officers. Humane services to prevent suffering are provided, as is disaster response. Vaccination and microchip workshops will be offered after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
“We came about because there was a desire to centralize animal control at the state level, to have less fragmentation of services and less confusion,” Motoyoshi, said.
She pronounced the agency a success and said she has heard positive feedback from county and municipal leaders throughout Delaware.
“It has gone very well. There isn’t confusion anymore. There is one place to call. You can always get us, and you can always get an answer,” Motoyoshi said.
For public health emergencies, call (302) 744-4700.
She said there are more services at the agency, overseen by Tobin, a seasoned law-enforcement professional who is “leading the charge and making sure everything is done consistently, leading to increased professionalism.”
Delaware residents can be assured of the stability of a state office at a time when some animal shelters have become defunct and closed their doors, she said.
Rieley said he had planned to vote in opposition but was impressed with Motoyoshi’s presentation. He asked that the County have more input in the process in the future.
Green voted against the increase, saying she was concerned about the cost. The agency is “doing a great job,” she said, adding that that is an indication current funding must be sufficient. But Motoyoshi said calls for service have increased and additional employees are needed.
Green asked if it’s true families have fewer pets today, but Tobin said no, that because there are more people in the state, there are more pets.
Agreeing, Vincent said one example is that animals rescued from disasters are quickly adopted.
Green asked “what the fallout would be” if funding was denied, and Tobin said calls wouldn’t all be answered, at least not quickly, and he said that he and Motoyoshi wouldn’t be asking for an increase if it wasn’t necessary.
Rieley said he had ridden with county paramedics and one call involved dogs, dog bites and owners who were terribly upset.
“There were tears and blood. It was really emotional,” he said.
“When you deal with somebody and their dog, that’s a tough place to be, a tough place to be,” Vincent said.
“When we changed agreements and went from the County handling dog control to the state, our staff was very relieved, as was everybody. So I think what you do and how it’s done is a great deal,” Vincent told Motoyoshi and Tobin.
Before the vote, Rieley said he had had no idea the County was spending so much money on dog control, and he asked if only dog complaints are responded to.
“What if somebody got a raccoon in their attic?” he asked.
Motoyoshi said the agency would respond if there was human exposure to rabies from wildlife. The raccoon would be taken for testing. She said employees also respond to disputes related to cats.
Rieley asked about grants being given to dog owners, and the director said such grants were given from non-profit agencies, not from the State, to help families who lost income during the pandemic to pay for pet food and medical care.