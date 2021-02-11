The Sussex County Council approved leasing two hangars to Schell Aviation LLC, based in Rehoboth Beach, at their Tuesday, Feb. 9, meeting.
Delaware Coastal Airport Manager Robert Bryant said that when he took over as manager last July, county officials told him there was interest in rebidding the request for proposals to redevelop Lots A and B at the airport, to replace two aging hangars of more than 5,000 square feet.
The redevelopment of Lots A and B was based on demand for hangar space “housing larger corporate jets along the Eastern Seaboard, including demand from locally-based aircraft operators and the Federal Aviation Administration’s 2020-2040 Aerospace Forecast that sophisticated turboprop and turbojet-powered fleet of general aviation aircraft are projected to grow by 14,640 aircraft,” according to information given to the council.
Bryant said no submissions were received in response to the first request for proposals (RFP), so it was revised to include that anyone interested had the option to also provide flight training and other FAA-approved services.
Schell Aviation proposed a 30-year lease with two 10-year renewal options, land rental of 40 cents per square foot and construction of two 10,000-square-foot hangars.
Schell is also considering expanding services to include aircraft maintenance or storage, permitted in the RFP.
Replying to a question from Council President Michael Vincent, Bryant said the price Schell will pay meets fair market value and that he is pleased with it. Other airports on the Delmarva Peninsula “would be interested in that price,” he said.
During discussion, Bryant explained that under FAA regulations, fuel can be sold at Coastal Airport, because the airport receives federal funding.
Coastal Airport can’t prohibit patrons from performing maintenance or providing fuel to their own aircraft, but they must use their own equipment and personnel.
Information from Schell states a C172 and T206 will be stored in the hangar, and space will be offered to other entities. Schell intends to purchase a Pilatus PC12 within the next 12 months, and it will also be stored in the hangar, they said.
Schell proposed two buildings and one reserve space. The first building is “intended to be used for aircraft storage and the addition of a maintenance facility,” according to the information provided to the council. The second hangar will be for aircraft storage.
Funding approved for Race4Warriors
Each Sussex County Council member agreed to donate $460 from his or her councilmanic account, for a total of $2,300, to fund emergency personnel on duty at Race4Warriors, planned for Thursday, May 13, through Sunday, May 16.
Planned are 5K, 10K, 13.1 and 26.2 traditional and virtual races along the coastline of Delaware “to support our wounded warriors and homeless veterans,” according to Race4Warriors.org.
“The race will encompass four picturesque beaches. Beginning at the historic Fort Mile’s Parade Field at Cape Henlopen State Park. Participants will travel through the state park and race down the beachline, simulating marching on the desert sands of the Middle East. … The event has three major components: competition, education and celebration.
“The race through the state parks and beaches of Delaware is a competition for all levels and will honor the men and women who have sacrificed for our freedoms in the Middle East. The finish line will encompass the other components. With the assistance of volunteers, a Middle East Historical Exhibit will be available for everyone to enjoy. This walk through history will help connect our communities with the military members attending the event,” according to the event website.