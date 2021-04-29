The Sussex County Council this week unanimously approved a request for a zoning amendment that will allow 23 more units to be built on 5 acres at Bay Forest Club, a planned residential community near Dagsboro.
The request was recommended for approval by the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission.
The additional 23 units will bring the total to 936, attorney James Fuqua, representing Natelli Communities, told the council.
The 5 acres is surrounded by the Bay Forest Club, and if the area were a jigsaw puzzle, he said, the acreage would be the missing piece.
The density per acre of the community will increase from 2.19 units per acre to 2.22 units per acre, less than the four-units-per-acre maximum in the MR-RPC, medium-density residential district, the attorney said.
No one spoke in favor or against the request during the public hearing at the Tuesday, April 27, county council meeting.
Council approval allows amending the County’s Comprehensive Zoning Map of Sussex County for that parcel from AR-21, agricultural residential district, to MR-RPC. The property is on the south side of Sprogell Lane, about 873 feet east of the intersection of White Neck Road and Sprogell Lane, near Dagsboro.
Bay Forest Club, Fuqua explained, was approved in March 2004 as an MR-zoned residential planned community with 808 single-family lots, villas and townhouses. Over the years, there have been several additions, including in 2013, when the County approved 84 more units, and in 2016, when an additional 21 units were approved and built on a vacant land that was already part of the RPC.