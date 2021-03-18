The Sussex County Council this week unanimously approved a request from Pine Acres Inc. to build an 8-acre campground suitable for 58 recreational vehicle sites, at 25491 Dogwood Lane in Millsboro, in the Leisure Point RV Resort.
It will be on the south side of Dogwood Lane, about 305 feet south of Radie Kay Lane and a quarter-mile northeast of Long Neck Road, in an AR-1 (Agricultural/Residential) district, according to information provided by the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
All council members said they had voted to approve the request based on planning and zoning information released after the Feb. 11 meeting.
The property has two 4-acre parcels.
The council approval was based on conditions that include limiting the number of RV sites to 58, with no more than six guests per site; connecting to a central water system; seeing that stormwater management, and sediment and erosion-control facilities meet state and county requirements; designating quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily; positioning lighting downward so it doesn’t shine on neighboring communities or roads; and meeting all Delaware Department of Transportation requirements.
In accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between Sussex County and DelDOT, the campground is expected have negligible impact on roads.
Leisure Point was “originally developed for transient campers but, over time, it became a mixture of permanent manufactured-home lots, as well as RV sites,” according to P&Z information. There are 211 manufactured-home sites there, along with 317 RV sites and 305 boat slips in the marina.
Because the entrance to the campground will be off Radie Kay Lane, no additional road improvements are required. There are no known archeological sites or national registered historical sites on the property, and no wetlands.
No limit was set for how long guests can stay.