Sussex County has named Donald Clark of Millsboro the 2022 employee of the year for County government.
This year’s winner was announced Dec. 2 during the annual Mildred King Luncheon — the first such event in three years — for the County’s approximately 550 employees. Clark was selected from a field of eight employees — all quarterly winners and honorable mentions this past year — for the honor.
Clark, an honorable mention in the fourth quarter of 2022, received a round of applause from colleagues, as well as members of Sussex County Council, as he was presented with the award.
“I’m very honored,” said Clark, the assistant district manager at the South Coastal Regional Wastewater Facility near Bethany Beach.
He was lauded for, among other things, his efforts to fashion a solution that minimizes repetitive-motion injuries among staff who have to step up into and out of high-clearance vehicles used at the treatment facility. The fix is a set of “cheater steps” to make access easier.
“Honestly, I just saw a problem and knew we needed a workable solution. I’m pleased my colleagues thought enough of me to give me this honor,” Clark said.
County Administrator Todd F. Lawson commended Clark for his 15 years of dedicated service to County government, which began in October 2007. His commitment and willingness to think of his colleagues’ well-being, promote safety and improve efficiency in operations — not to mention his pleasant and professional attitude — are worthy of recognition, Lawson said.