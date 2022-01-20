The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) hosted a public education webinar last week, attended by more than 85 people, to inform area citizens — and others concerned about sea-level rise — about the Jan. 11 Sussex County Council meeting on wetlands buffers. The council last week considered amendments to Chapters 99 and 115 of the county building code regarding “Drainage Features for Wetlands, Water Resources and Buffers.”
The Sussex County government recommendation is to expand the current laws on wetlands and buffers, increasing the buffer requirement from 50 feet of forested buffer to 100 feet between developed land and natural resources. The council decided to defer final consideration of the amendments until Feb. 22 — at which time it will hear additional in-person and virtual testimony from residents and environmental stakeholders.
“The council voted to suspend the public hearing pursuant to Sussex County Rules of Procedures 1.4 and to continue the public hearing on Feb. 22. Simply put, they voted to allow for more public comment. Per legal guidance, council and staff are unable to comment outside the public record on an ordinance currently before council,” said Gina A. Jennings, finance director and chief operating officer of Sussex County.
The CIB pointed out areas for strengthening the County’s existing buffer ordinance as an important action of the Inland Bays Comprehensive Conservation & Management Plan (CCMP) to which Sussex County is a signatory. Chris Bason, executive director of CIB, led the presentation and educational workshop on Jan. 10 before the scheduled Jan. 11 council vote to increase the size of the buffers.
“We have lost 3,200 acres of marshes here since the late 1930s, but after the passage of the State’s Wetlands Act in the 1970s, we have not lost as much as we did in prior years,” said Bason. “So now we are losing marshes to natural and man-made sea-level rise. These marshes are drowning because of sea-level rise. It’s pretty severe in Little Assawoman Bay. The only way these wetlands can survive is if we allow these wetlands to migrate inland over their adjacent uplands.”
The wetlands are collapsing in the region, and buffers can help, according to the CIB. Bason showed a wetland line of change from the late 1920s to the late 1960s, with uninterrupted environmental damage. Sussex County had the third-highest number of homes built in areas with a 10-year flood risk of “disastrous flooding by 2050,” from sea-level rise, of anywhere else in the country according to Climate Central. That is precisely why forested buffers are so important, Bason said.
“We need wide buffers to create the migration for wetlands at higher rates. The wetlands can advance up to 5 feet per year,” he said.
Sussex County has half of Delaware’s wetlands. They protect the environment as nature’s last defense against climate change and sea-level rise.
“During Hurricane Sandy, the east coast of the United States avoided over $600 million of property damage thanks to wetlands protecting us,” said Bason. “They have tremendous economic value up to $1-3 billion of economic impact statewide” for Delaware. “A buffer stops the energy of nor’easters in its tracks. The water and the submerged salt marsh are calm even as the wind from a nor’easter is whipping around.”
Sussex County amendments
Bason pointed out that the CCMP, which Sussex signed along with municipalities and communities, includes 67 actions designed to restore and protect the Inland Bays. According to the CIB, 65 percent of those surveyed see run-off from nutrients as the biggest threat to the Inland Bays. Bason said there are excess nutrients there now and the bay grasses can no longer grow with the amount of nitrogen and phosphorous flowing to the Inland Bays.
“We haven’t been able to bring down the loads of the nutrient phosphorous in Little Assawoman Bay,” said Bason. “It’s going in the wrong direction. In the Indian River and other bay tributaries, we have dense, floating algal bloom, which creates a ‘mahogany tide.’ The dissolved oxygen goes way down, and kills the fish and aquatic life.”
Bason said there were 15 fish-kills from hypoxia in the Inland Bays in 2021, and they involved up to 2 million fish, mostly the menhaden species.
“We are going in the right direction” said Bason of the extension of the riparian buffer.
The issue remains that the wider a buffer is, the more land it will take from a development. It may result in a developer having fewer lots to sell, so there is a trade-off in the number of the lots a developer can site and the profits they can make. But environmentalists point out that the buffer helps protect those investments as well. That is the current tension.
Environmentalists want to see the buffer ordinance amended to put the right buffers in place. The final product will be impacted by the input the county council gets from residents, who can send comment by mail to: Sussex County Government, 2 The Circle, PO Box 589, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Jamie Whitehouse, director of the County’s Planning & Zoning department, is the custodian of those records and will assure comments are included, said Patti Drago, a new member of the CIB board.
“We are thankful for the Sussex County Council being willing to put together a workgroup of stakeholders,” said CIB representatives. “That includes the additional width of the buffer, the activity of the buffer and the site design. Those things are in agreement at the workgroup level. Consensus was built — but that doesn’t mean it’s what the science indicates or the CCMP they signed came-up with.”
The buffer width is important.
“We need 300 feet for marsh migration, and streamside buffers need to be 100 feet for stream flow,” said Bason. “Sussex County is moving from the historical 50 feet to 100 feet buffers on tidal wetlands and waters. So that means it is a doubling of the buffer width. For perennial streams, we recommend at least 80 feet, and Sussex is keeping this the same at 50 feet.”
Sussex County’s buffer size, compared to the average buffers in Kent County or neighboring counties in New Jersey, is pretty low, at less than half the width.
“Buffers should be forested,” said Bason. “We want to fix that forestation and vegetation [definition] problem. If the land owner has cut down forest, it has to be restored, and that can be a difficult and expensive thing. That means there will be a cost to developers to reforest. This cost is the disincentive to tearing down a forested buffer.”
Bason noted that the region has lost 18 percent of its forested lands over the past 25 years.
“County Council is looking to balance the private property rights of developers and homeowners with the increased protection for the environment,” he said. The amendments are not the result of all of the consensus points from the workgroups,” he noted, as compromises were made.
“We need to remove the lack of clarity on these definitions,” he said. “Forest is what we really need to keep in the plan, because these forested buffers remove up to 36 percent more nitrogen. They show how streams can be shaded and kept cool. It’s essential for wildlife habitat.”
“The ordnance does some great things, but it has some fatal flaws,” the CIB concluded. “If these [updates to the] County amendments are now taken, before the final vote, we think it can be salvaged.”
“We also want the addition of enforcement action and a penalty mechanism,” said Bason of the CIB’s goals. “There is a problem with enforcement today. HOAs go in and cut down the buffers. We need clear penalties that will occur — so they know the result of their actions. You cannot lawn and sod over the buffer,” he said.