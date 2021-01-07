Ellen Magee, right, participates in a candidates' event in 2018, during her campaign for the Sussex County Council seat for District 5, with her opponent, John Rieley, left. While Rieley now holds the District 5 seat, Magee has been appointed to complete the term of outgoing Sussex County Register of Wills Cynthia Green, who won a term as the District 2 councilperson in 2020.