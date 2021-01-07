Sussex County small-business owner and farmer Ellen Magee was sworn in as Sussex County’s new Register of Wills on Monday, Jan. 4, following what outgoing Register of Wills Cynthia Green called “a peaceful transfer of power.”
Green formally resigned on Monday and was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 5, to represent District 2 on the Sussex County Council. Magee was appointed by Gov. John Carney to succeed Green.
“She was sworn in 1 p.m. today, then she came to the office at 2,” Green told the Coastal Point on Monday.
“I introduced her to the staff, gave her a tour and turned it over to her. I think she’s a good selection. I’m happy the governor picked a good person, and I think she will do a good job,” Green said.
Magee told the Coastal Point she was impressed with the county staff members, saying they are “doing an excellent job,” and called the appointment an honor and privilege.
“I will utilize my managerial experience as a longtime small-business owner, along with years of public service on numerous boards, commissions and non-profit work,” Magee stated in the announcement of her appointment by the governor. “I will ensure that the Sussex County Register of Wills office runs efficiently and in accordance with state laws. I have a heart for public service, and I look forward to serving the people of Sussex County in this role.”
The 61-year-old Selbyville resident is co-owner of Magee Farms, a family-owned and operated Sussex County business that was started in 1865.
She is chairwoman of the Sussex County Board of Adjustment and has served on the board since 2017. She serves on the Delaware Board of Charitable Gaming, an appointment by the governor confirmed by the Delaware Senate, and on the Board of Directors for Camp Barnes.
Magee is a past board member of the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and has served in leadership roles with the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, where she is a lifetime member.
“I have known Ellen and the Magee family for years, and I am confident that she has the experience necessary to serve as the Sussex County Register of Wills,” Carney stated in the announcement.
“Ellen also has a passion for public service that will serve Sussex County and our state well. I want to thank Ellen for stepping up and for her willingness to serve,” Carney stated.
The Delaware Constitution requires the governor to appoint a replacement to the position through January 2023. In November 2022, there will be election to select the Register of Wills who will serve the next full term.