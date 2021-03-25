The Sussex County Council this week approved a memorandum-of-understanding among Sussex County Libraries, state health department and Beebe Healthcare to use the County’s Bookmobile to provide coronavirus vaccinations in several towns throughout Delaware, where vaccination opportunities for residents, or access, are limited.
The Bookmobile, a County paramedic unit and resources from Beebe will combine for the success of the project, Emergency Medical Services Director Robbie Murray told the council at their Tuesday, March 23, meeting.
“We feel this partnership will play an integral role in supporting our communities. Vaccinations play a key role in protecting our residents, and this agreement will assist in ensuring that those who desire to be vaccinated will have that opportunity,” Murray and County Librarian Kathy Graybeal wrote in a memorandum to the council.
Joining Murray and Graybeal at the council meeting was Kim Blanch, community service manager for Population Health at Beebe Healthcare.
The program is expected to begin in early April and continue through the end of December in towns including Ocean View, Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville, Ellendale and Lincoln. Murray said EMS expenses will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and that the library expenses could be, as well.
Councilman John Rieley asked about other costs, and Blanch said there is a community benefit profile Beebe adheres to.
“We have over 100 events a year,” she said, but this year there have been fewer, due to coronavirus restrictions, so funding is available.
Councilwoman Cynthia Green asked if the areas the program serves will be determined by population and income. Murray said both will be considered.
“We do acknowledge those who have lower income and who have higher needs,” Blanch agreed.
“That was my concern, that you are targeting those areas,” Green said.
Replying to a question from Councilman Mark Schaeffer, Blanch said Beebe staff is “looking at areas where there are social barriers, such as technology barriers, transportation.”
“Some people have been unable to get out of their homes. For various reasons, chronic comorbidities can mean certain residents are in need of vaccinations,” she said.
“Thank you for doing this. It’s wonderful. Don’t forget the Slaughter Neck Senior Center,” Schaeffer said.
Council President Michael Vincent called it “a great cooperation of the County and Beebe, to reach those people who can’t get to a vaccination site, who haven’t got a car, they can’t get there, they are homebound. This is a great thing to help our population,” he said.
Green called it “quite an undertaking” and asked if there is enough staff to administer vaccines.
Blanch said there is “a pretty robust list,” including staff from TidalHealth in Salisbury, Md. Volunteers can’t provide vaccinations, but they can assist with non-clinical duties, she said.
Murray said the EMS participates in vaccination events, including in Dover.