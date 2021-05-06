Residents of the Bayside Community Association, which brings together residents of the Bayside community near Selbyville, will meet with Sussex County Councilman John Rieley on Saturday, May 8, concerning a request for an updated traffic study.
The meeting will be at 10 a.m. at the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company’s fire hall.
Bayside resident Greg Merrill said Rieley, addressing interested residents of Bayside, as well as The Refuge, Swan Cove West and other communities, will explain “how Sussex County operates and how to work together to effect change.”
Due to coronavirus restrictions and space limitations, only those who have registered may attend the meeting Saturday.
Originally, Bayside residents had asked a representative from the Delaware Department of Transportation to meet with them regarding an updated traffic study relative to the expanding Freeman Stage (now, the Freeman Arts Pavilion).
“The original study was done in 2001 and has not been updated. The projection at the time was there would be 2,200, maybe 2400, people attending events at the Freeman Stage, but with the expansion of the stage being proposed and beginning to be worked on, that will increase to 4,000 or more,” Merrill said.
No DelDOT representative was available to attend the meeting, but Merrill said he is hoping for a future meeting.
Plans for the Freeman Stage expansion were announced earlier this year, with its name changing to the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
The plan is for the $27 million complex to hold more than 4,000 guests who attend a variety of performances, with about a quarter of the seats protected under a roof. Also planned is upgraded lighting and a new sound system, dressing rooms for performers and a larger expansion area.