The director of Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) in Berlin, Md., along with other hospital officials, recently updated the Sussex County Council about services provided to Delaware residents and changes made during the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking at the Tuesday, March 9, council meeting, AGH President Michael Franklin said AGH provides more than $15 million in community service, including health fairs, free screenings and charity care, as well as financial assistance for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford to pay what Medicare doesn’t cover.
The hospital employs 930 people throughout the region, and many live in southern Delaware, he said. The hospital’s $60 million payroll supports the economy in Delaware and Maryland communities, he said, adding that AGH has hired additional nurse practitioners “to provide more access throughout the region and make it easier for people to get appointment times.”
AGH physician Dr. Sally Downing, who has 29 years of experience, said Sussex residents, in the past year, accounted for 11,000 encounters with the hospital, including 2,200 emergency room visits, 500 in-patient procedures, 4,100 out-patient services and 4,700 office visits.
She said a new AGH doctor has been recruited to practice in Sussex County.
Councilman John Rieley asked how many times Sussex County paramedics transport Delaware residents to AGH, and she said it is in the thousands, from areas including Ocean View, Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford and Roxana.
The healthcare system extends into Sussex County, with seven offices, primary-care physicians and specialists, she said.
“Those practices had to quickly prepare telemedicine to care for patients while keeping them at home and doing an awfully lot of virtual care,” Downing noted.
In offices in Delaware, vaccinations against the coronavirus have been administered, and patients are grateful to have them, she said.
AGH has “really stepped up and adapted to make patients feel safe, to keep them safe and, of course, to keep their families and themselves safe,” Downing said.
The hospital created an intensive care unit in the post-anesthesia recovery area “where we took care of COVID patients during the initial surge” and collaborated with the nearby nursing home to have beds ready, if needed, she said.
Franklin said there has been “a big difference in how people approach healthcare.”
Because of fear of going to the hospital during the pandemic, there have been fewer admissions for surgeries such a knee and hip replacements.
“People are putting those off. Our out-patient visits dropped, and people are afraid to go to doctors’ offices, so there have been a lot of challenges,” he said.
Andi West McCabe, director of Emergency Services at AGH, said safety measures during the pandemic included proper distancing and not using hallway beds.
“We took care of so many people from the poultry industry. At that time, it was very hard because the patients could not have their families in there with them … but we adapted. We did whatever we had to do to make sure they knew we were there to take care of them. Holding their hands, talking to them. I’m happy to say it has now gotten so much better,” she said.
She recalled a patient in the ER who had fallen from some scaffolding and injured his ankle. She heard him crying in an ER room and asked if he needed pain medication, but was told he wasn’t crying in pain, but because he was afraid to be in the hospital during the pandemic.
“That’s where things were at one point in time. I’m very proud of our hospital, of our team. We were there to be at the bedside when the loved ones couldn’t be there. We’re very proud of where we are today as we give immunizations. Thank you for entrusting us,” she said.
Council President Michael Vincent thanked her “for everything you do.”