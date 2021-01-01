Delaware residents can get tested for the coronavirus at several Sussex County sites beginning on Monday, Jan. 4. They include pop-up and curative trailer sites. Register at www.delaware.curativeinc.com. Locations are:
Ocean View -- Lord Baltimore Elementary School, 120 Atlantic Ave., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dagsboro -- Indian River High School, 29772 Armory Road, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Selbyville -- Selbyville Fire Company, 30 N. Main St., Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lewes --Lewes Fire Department, Station 2, 32198 Janice Road, Thursday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Seaford -- Macedonia AME Church, 431 N. North Street, Seaford, Thursday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Milford -- Bethel AME Church, 205 Northwest 4th Street, Saturday, Jan. 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency coordinated community sites plus those at Walgreens, hospitals and health care locations. See de.gov/gettested.
Gov. John Carney’s office announced the testing locations, with the governor commenting, “As we enter into this new year, we need to stay vigilant so we can crush this winter surge of cases and hospitalizations. Wear a mask, wash your hands and do not gather with friends and family outside of your household. Testing is the best way to track the spread of COVID-19 and monitor for potential outbreaks. But it’s not a replacement for basic prevention measures that we know work.”