On Sept. 4, the Sussex TeenAge Republicans (STARs) visited the 173-year-old Fort Delaware, which still holds the interest of children and adults alike. Originally built to protect Wilmington and Philadelphia from enemy attack during the Civil War, its isolation on Pea Patch Island in the middle of the Delaware River made it the location chosen to house Confederate prisoners during that conflict.
Representatives said the teens enjoyed “returning to the 19th century” as they listened to the costumed docents describe life at the fort in the mid-1800s. The STARs explored the parade ground, officers’ quarters, barracks, kitchen, blacksmith shop and ordnance room. They learned of the more than 12,000 Confederate prisoners who were held there and heard about some of their efforts to escape.
In addition to the history, Pea Patch Island houses a variety of heron, egrets and other types of seaside birds. The island is known as one of the largest wading-bird nesting areas on the entire East Coast.
The Sussex TeenAge Republicans meet monthly. Speakers and activities focus on various historical and civics topics, including the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Membership in the Sussex TeenAge Republicans is open to teens between the ages of 12 and 19. For more information, see the website at SussexTeenageRepubicans.com.