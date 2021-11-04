On Oct. 30, the Sussex TeenAge Republicans (STARs) participated in the Sea Witch Festival and parade in Rehoboth Beach. STARs walked with their new banner along the parade route and handed out candy and pocket Constitutions along the route.
The next event for STARS will be Wreaths Across America, to be held at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro on Dec. 18.
The Sussex TeenAge Republicans meet monthly. Speakers and activities focus on various historical and civics topics, including the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Membership in the Sussex TeenAge Republicans is open to teens between the ages of 12 and 19. For more information see the website at SussexTeenageRepubicans.com.