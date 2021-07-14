The Sussex Teenage Republicans held elections for their 2021-2022 Executive Board at their June meeting. Ben Parsons was elected chair and Max Fadden as vice chair. Mike Peranteau is the new treasurer, and Mason Schaefer is the new board secretary. Previous chair Gus Fadden will serve as an ex-officio member. The board will serve for one year.
Also at the group’s June meeting, the members heard from Miguel Perez-Fabar, a local Cuban-American, who described life in Cuba after the communist takeover of the country. Perez-Fabar spoke of the human rights violations and restrictions on freedoms that he experienced after the revolution that removed Fulgencio Bastista, the country’s then-president.
The next meeting of the STaRS will be Sunday, Aug. 22. At that meeting, the club will visit Fort Delaware. A historical site, the fort sits on Pea Patch Island in the middle of the Delaware River. Constructed in the mid-1800s to protect Wilmington and Philadelphia from enemy attack, the fort served that role through World War I.
For more information about the club and the trip to Fort Delaware, see sussexteenagerepublicans.com.