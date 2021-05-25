Sussex Tech recently honored one of its own, the late Delmar Police Department Cpl. Keith Heacook, with a proclamation, memorial ceremony and fundraiser to help support the Heacook family.
Heacook was a member of the Class of 1986 at Cape Henlopen High School and the Sussex Vo-Tech Center, then a part-time program teaching vocational skills and trades; and several family members also graduated from the program.
“Cpl. Heacook’s sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the thanks we owe our law enforcement officers every day,” said Sussex Tech Superintendent Kevin Carson. “We hope these gestures help comfort his loved ones and friends in their time of need.”
Among the recent activities:
- The Sussex Technical High School criminal justice program collaborated with local police agencies and the Delaware Department of Corrections color guard to hold a Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Day event in front of the high school. Officers from multiple agencies across Sussex County attended.
- The District Board of Education recently approved a tribute to honor Heacook’s service and sacrifice, noting his family’s long and distinguished connections to Sussex Tech.
- The Tech baseball and softball programs, in concert with the Sussex Central High School baseball team, held a game-day fundraiser to support the trust for Heacook’s son. The winner of the 50/50 raffle donated all the winnings back to the effort, and the Sussex Tech Ravens players donated funds to bring the total raised to $913.10, symbolizing Heacook’s badge number.