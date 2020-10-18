By Susan Canfora
One new death from the coronavirus was reported on Sunday, Oct 18, of a Sussex County resident in the 80-year-old age range with underlying health conditions and who lived in a long-term care facility.
No new deaths were reported in New Castle or Kent Counties but 106 people were hospitalized with the virus.
So far, there have been 665 deaths in Delaware, with 214 in Sussex County, 332 in New Castle County and 119 in Kent County.
Delaware has a population of 974,051.
Statewide, 23,093 positive cases have been reported, with 7,518 in Sussex County, 12,153 in New Castle County and 3,331 in Kent County. As of Sunday, 327, 296 people have been tested in Delaware, including 73,996 in Sussex County, 192,848 in New Castle County and 42,266 in Kent County, according to www.delaware.gov.
Of those tested, 304,203 were negative.
Between Oct. 10 and 16, there were 95.6 new cases of the virus with 11.1 average daily hospitalizations.
From Oct. 11 to 17, 153 victims of the virus were interviewed and it was discovered that, among them, 29 had visited a restaurant, 19 a religious service, 18 the beach, 18 a wedding, 11 a gym, 10 another large gathering, 10 another tourist attraction, eight a house party, eight a nail salon, five a bar, five an outdoor event, four a recreation center, three a sporting event, two an indoor play center and one each a resort, bonfire or dinner party.